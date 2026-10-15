Getpicks Raises $3M To Bring Stablecoin-Powered Payments To Daily Fantasy Sports

Backed by experienced gaming operators, GetPicks has attracted more than 35,000 registered users and is available in 21 U.S. states.

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GetPicks, the daily fantasy sports platform built around fast withdrawals and social play, has closed a $3 million equity round backed by gaming industry angels and operators.

The platform uses blockchain and stablecoin payment rails to process withdrawals in under five seconds, according to the company. Since launching in June 2026, GetPicks has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes and attracted more than 35,000 registered users.

The funding will support GetPicks' U.S. expansion and further product development, building on social features that let users follow other players, copy lineups and earn rewards when others tail their picks.

At a glance



$3 million equity round backed by gaming industry angels and operators.

Withdrawals in under five seconds using stablecoin payment rails.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes awarded since launch.

More than 35,000 registered users, with the platform available in 21 U.S. states. One-tap tailing, copy rewards, referrals and in-app incentives.



Backed by experienced gaming operators

The investor group includes founders of publicly traded gaming companies, executives from major U.S. lottery and sweepstakes platforms, and operators behind multi-billion-dollar gaming exits.

Together, they bring decades of experience across U.S. gaming, lottery, sweepstakes and gaming infrastructure, giving GetPicks an experienced group of backers as it expands.

The founders are serial entrepreneurs whose previous work spans consumer apps, financial products, performance marketing and affiliate distribution. GetPicks brings that experience into daily fantasy sports, with a focus on making the product easier to use and removing friction from withdrawals.

Faster access to winnings

Daily fantasy has grown into a mainstream U.S. pastime, but much of it still runs on legacy financial infrastructure. Deposits go through card processors, withdrawals go through banks, and players have to take on the delays and friction that come with both.

GetPicks uses stablecoin payment rails to process withdrawals in under five seconds. It says some users deposit and immediately withdraw to test the speed for themselves before returning to play.

Bringing social play into the app

GetPicks brings sharing, discovery and rewards into one social ecosystem.

Users can:



Follow other players and see their lineups.

Tail a full lineup in one tap, making it easier to participate alongside someone they follow.

Bring friends through referrals and access in-app incentives. Earn rewards when other users copy their lineups.









Players can publish their lineups and build a following, while others can discover their picks, follow their activity and copy a full lineup in one tap. Players earn rewards when their lineup is copied, giving them a way to earn rewards and an incentive to keep sharing and attracting followers.

This creates a flywheel: shared lineups help users discover players to follow, copying turns that interest into participation, and rewards encourage creators to publish their next lineup, connecting the experience of making picks with sharing them.

These features also let users see who is winning and whose lineups are performing well. For creators, from newcomers to more established names, that visible track record provides a way to build credibility, attract followers and grow a community around their picks.

Early traction and U.S. expansion.

Since launch, GetPicks has attracted more than 35,000 registered users and awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes across 21 U.S. states. With the new funding, GetPicks plans to expand its creator and community programmes, develop its social features and grow across eligible U.S. markets as the NBA season gets underway.

About GetPicks

GetPicks is the first daily fantasy sports platform built on stablecoin payment rails, giving users access to their winnings prizes through withdrawals in seconds. Users build lineups based on player-stat projections, follow other players and copy their selections in one tap.

For more information, visit getpicks.app



CONTACT: Media contact Olivia Smith, Marketing Lead...