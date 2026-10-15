MUSEUM OF FLAVIAR BRINGS WHISKEY, ART AND IMAGINATION TO SAN FRANCISCO's BEACON GRAND

Beacon Grand x Flaviar Event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flaviar and The Beacon Grand today announced Museum of Flaviar: An Exhibition of Whiskey, Art and Imagination, a limited-time cultural experience at the landmark San Francisco hotel. On view through December 31, 2026, the exhibition brings together 15 original artworks that playfully reimagine familiar masterpieces and artistic traditions with whiskey as the central character, inviting visitors to look closer, raise a glass and experience whiskey beyond the bottle.The Museum of Flaviar exhibition was inspired by the 2026 Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar, which transforms 24 days of discovery into a journey through whiskey and art. Each of the calendar's 24 carefully selected expressions is paired with an original commissioned artwork that reflects its individual character, exploring shared ideas of craftsmanship, place, structure, mood, balance, tension and restraint.At The Beacon, 15 of those works are presented at a larger scale, bringing the calendar's visual storytelling to life and inviting visitors to experience the intersection of whiskey, art and imagination firsthand. Bottles, glasses and familiar whiskey rituals slip into recognizable compositions, giving each work a spirited new point of view while opening a route into the character, craft and story of a featured whiskey. The result is part gallery, part tasting journey and an invitation to discover what happens when whiskey becomes the muse.The collaboration pairs Flaviar's approach to spirits discovery and storytelling with The Beacon's sense of place and hospitality. The exhibition is installed in a public room adjacent to The Post Room, The Beacon's bar and brasserie set beneath soaring vaulted ceilings on the mezzanine overlooking the grand lobby. Open from morning through late evening, The Post Room brings the hotel's rich history together with the energy of contemporary San Francisco - and becomes an extension of the exhibition experience, the place where guests can taste selected works through cocktails and a guided whiskey flight.“Whiskey has always carried stories of place, process, people and time,” said Grisa Soba, Flaviar Co-Founder.“Museum of Flaviar gives those stories a new visual language. By moving from the bottle to the artwork and ultimately to the glass, we are creating a more imaginative and approachable way to discover what makes each whiskey distinctive.”“The Beacon was designed to be a gathering place at the heart of San Francisco, and this collaboration brings that idea to life in an unexpected way,” said Sébastien Pfeiffer, managing director of The Beacon.“The exhibition gives guests multiple ways to engage, through art, cocktails, conversation and a special guest package built around the collection.”TASTE THE EXHIBITION· A Measure of Character | The work features two figures face one another across a divided landscape, raising their glasses in a toast that bridges distance, place and time. The composed symmetry mirrors a bourbon shaped by two Washington environments. The work comes to life in the glass via the Woodville Espresso Old Fashioned featuring Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 6 Years.· High Spirits | A poised skier pauses above a vivid alpine landscape, flask in hand. Bold color, mountain air and a spirited sense of adventure meet the whiskey's warming rum-cask finish. This work is reimagined with the bar team's take on a Davy Jones, featuring Breckenridge Rum Cask Finish.· Distilled Geometry | A whiskey barrel is broken into geometric planes and reassembled through shifting points of view. Its layered structure finds a natural counterpart in double-barrel complexity and the bright balance of a Blood Orange Sour featuring Barrell Foundation Double Barrel Bourbon.· The Final Round | A bottle, two glasses and a row of red roses create a still life suspended between anticipation and memory, perhaps a toast about to happen, or the final round of one already shared. Four Roses Small Batch Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey features in a spin on the Paper Plane cocktail.· Amber Horizon | Broad fields of blue, amber and cream turn whiskey into color and atmosphere. Coolness, warmth and quiet tension settle into a composed whole, echoed by the timeless structure and amber glow of a Manhattan featuring Frank August Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.For guests who prefer their art served neat, a three-whiskey tasting flight drawn from the featured collection offers another way to compare the expressions side by side. More details available at The Post Room, The Beacon.THE COLLECTOR'S STAYThe experience will expand with the Collector's Stay, a forthcoming limited overnight package that turns a visit to the exhibition into a fuller stay at The Beacon. Guests can choose from 418 stylish guest rooms and suites, featuring high ceilings, European oak floors, and classic flourishes.Museum of Flaviar: An Exhibition of Whiskey, Art and Imagination is on view at The Beacon through December 31, 2026. For exhibition information, visit . To purchase a 2026 Museum of Flaviar Advent calendar, visit: .# # #MEDIA CONTACTCURICH WEISS AMPLIFY... /...

David Mandler

Curich Weiss Amplify

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MUSEUM OF FLAVIAR BRINGS WHISKEY, ART AND IMAGINATION TO SAN FRANCISCO'S BEACON GRAND News Provided By Curich Weiss Amplify October 15, 2026, 19:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.