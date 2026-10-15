Kenya: Ulinzi Taekwondo Dominates Mazingira Cup, Sets Sights On International Glory

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Ulinzi Taekwondo Team delivered a commanding performance at the Mazingira Cup Taekwondo League Championship held in Kisumu from 10 to 11 October 2026, emerging overall champions and reaffirming its position as a formidable force in national competitive sports.

Competing against 20 teams from across the country, Ulinzi secured first place in both the men's and women's categories, claiming an impressive 18 medals comprising 11 gold, four silver and three bronze. The outstanding performance demonstrated the team's technical proficiency, discipline, resilience and teamwork across various weight categories.

Building on this success, the team has intensified preparations for upcoming international competitions, including the Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Championship, scheduled for 24–25 October 2026 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

The team is also setting its sights on the 8th CISM World Military Summer Games, scheduled for 25 June to 4 July 2027 in North Carolina, United States, where military athletes from across the world are expected to compete for international honours.

The Kisumu triumph underscores the KDF's commitment to nurturing sporting talent, promoting physical fitness and cultivating excellence through discipline, teamwork and sustained training.

As preparations for international competitions gather momentum, Ulinzi Taekwondo remains determined to build on its winning record, raise its competitive standards and fly the KDF and Kenyan flags high on the global sporting stage.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.