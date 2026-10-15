Eastern Command Reaffirms Mission Readiness And Honours Troops' Sacrifice In Somalia

The General Officer Commanding Eastern Command, Major General Luka Kutto, visited Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in Kismayo, reaffirming the importance of operational readiness, troop welfare and leadership engagement in sustaining mission effectiveness.

The visit formed part of an ongoing tour by KDF General Officers to engage personnel deployed in operational areas, assess their preparedness and recognise their dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding regional peace and security.

Upon arrival, Maj Gen Kutto was received by the Deputy Commander Sector 2, Colonel Daniel Musau, who welcomed him to the mission area.

During his engagement with the troops, Maj Gen Kutto gained insights into the prevailing operational environment and the demands of the mission, underscoring the importance of maintaining readiness, discipline and professionalism in the execution of assigned duties.

The visit also reflected the significance of KDF Day, a solemn occasion dedicated to honouring the courage, selfless service and sacrifices of KDF personnel, past and present. It provides an opportunity to remember fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, recognise the invaluable contribution of veterans and appreciate those who continue to serve in defence of Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

For personnel deployed in Somalia, the commemoration reinforces their place in KDF's enduring legacy of service, courage and sacrifice, while recognising the personal and family sacrifices associated with deployments away from home.

The engagement reaffirmed the Kenya Defence Forces' commitment to strengthening command relationships, sustaining troop morale and prioritising personnel welfare as essential pillars of operational effectiveness.

It further underscored the critical role of leadership presence in fostering cohesion, reinforcing institutional values and sustaining the resolve of troops undertaking demanding peace support operations in Somalia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.