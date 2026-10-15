Kenya: Strengthening Military Healthcare Through Quality Care And Holistic Wellness

The Director of Medical Services (DMS), Major General (Dr) Francis Kuria, visited Lang'ata Level II Hospital and the Defence Forces Wellness Centre (DFWC) at Lang'ata Garrison on 14 October 2026, reaffirming the Kenya Defence Forces' (KDF) commitment to quality healthcare, comprehensive rehabilitation and the physical and psychological wellbeing of service personnel and their families.

The visit formed part of his familiarisation tour of KDF medical facilities following his recent appointment, aimed at assessing healthcare delivery, strengthening professional standards and identifying opportunities to enhance medical services across the Defence Forces.

At Lang'ata Level II Hospital, Maj Gen (Dr) Kuria received briefings on the facility's operations and healthcare services before touring various departments and interacting with medical personnel and patients. He commended the staff for their dedication and professionalism, emphasising the importance of accessible, timely, compassionate and patient-centred healthcare.

At the Defence Forces Wellness Centre, the DMS reviewed specialised treatment and rehabilitation programmes designed to support the recovery, resilience and long-term wellbeing of service personnel. He toured the mental health, psychiatry, psychology, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and orthopaedic departments, gaining insights into the Centre's multidisciplinary approach to holistic healthcare and rehabilitation.

Addressing personnel during an all-ranks Baraza, Maj Gen (Dr) Kuria emphasised that discipline, accountability, teamwork and professional integrity remain fundamental to effective military healthcare. He urged medical personnel to uphold ethical standards, safeguard patient confidentiality, treat all beneficiaries with dignity and respect, and embrace continuous professional development.

He further underscored the importance of prudent resource management, professional collaboration and efficient service delivery in strengthening institutional capacity and improving patient outcomes.

The visit reinforced the Directorate of Medical Services' commitment to building a responsive, professional and integrated military healthcare system that prioritises prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and recovery. It further highlighted the central role of quality healthcare and personnel wellness in sustaining operational readiness, resilience and mission effectiveness across the Kenya Defence Forces.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.