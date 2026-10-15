UAG Phone Recovery Pouch Featuring DRYOUT® Technology Named To TIME's Best Inventions Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, CA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designer of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, power and accessories, is excited to announce that its Phone Recovery Pouch, featuring DRYOUT® technology, has been named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 list.

The recognition emphasizes the collaboration between UAG and DRYOUT®, whose reusable technology protects electronics and other gear from moisture damage. At UAG, protection has always been the standard, and the UAG // DRYOUT collection extends that mindset beyond protection and into recovery, engineered to support your device after exposure happens.

Introduced as part of the UAG // DRYOUT® collectio earlier this year, the Phone Recovery Pouc incorporates DRYOUT's proprietary material to actively draw moisture away from electronics exposed to water, humidity, and condensation. Unlike conventional protective solutions designed primarily to keep water out, DRYOUT® goes to work after moisture gets in, pulling it away from devices and trapping it within a super-absorbent core. The material can then be reset using sunlight, direct heat, or forced airflow for repeated use.

"Protection of your essential tech devices is at the heart of the UAG brand" said Casey Bevington, Chief Brand Officer at UAG. "With the launch of our Recovery Pouch in collaboration with DRYOUT®, we have layered in Recovery as an important component of our protection offering. We are beyond stoked to be honored with Time 300 Innovations for 2026."

"This is an exciting milestone for DRYOUT® and our partnership with UAG," said Romney Williams, CEO of DRYOUT®. "Leading brands are teaming up with DRYOUT® because our Active Moisture-Removal Technology provides additional protection technology in the products their customers depend on. This recognition underscores what's possible when innovative materials and great product design come together."

Learn more about the UAG // DRYOUT® collection at urbanarmorgear.com/dryout.

There are 300 Best Inventions chosen this year, selected solely by TIME's editors across the globe based on the following criteria: originality, efficacy, tenacity, or the potential to categorically alter the status quo for the better.

Explore TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 at ti.me/best-invention.

About DRYOUT®

DRYOUT® pioneered Active Moisture-Removal TechnologyTM, a new category of product protection. DRYOUT's patented, reusable technology is designed to help recover electronics and valuable gear after exposure to water, humidity, or condensation - rather than simply keeping moisture out. DRYOUT® partners with innovative brands and OEMs to design, develop, and produce their next-generation storage and carry products, such as cases, bags, and packs, engineered with DRYOUT® technology. Trusted by leading brands, government agencies, and defense suppliers, DRYOUT® is bringing Active Moisture-Removal TechnologyTM to consumer, commercial, and mission-critical applications. Learn more at DRYOUT.co.

About Urban Armor Gear

Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality, a commitment to inspired design and fueled by an authentic community. Designed, engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing. Learn more at urbanarmorgear.co.

Contact Info



Chuck Melber

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+1 949-329-0500

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UAG Rescue Pouch