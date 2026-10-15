Webflow And Google Gemini Announce New Agentic Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New connector gives Google Gemini the context and capabilities to help teams build, manage, and continuously improve digital experiences in Webflow

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webflow, the agentic marketing platform, today announced an expanded partnership with Google, making Webflow a connected app within the Google Gemini app. As AI becomes a more integrated part of how teams build and manage digital experiences, Webflow and Google are expanding the ways agents can connect to Webflow and support day-to-day web work.

Google selected Webflow for Google Gemini's connector marketplace, which is available only to approved partners. Connected through Webflow's MCP server, Gemini has the same core set of Webflow capabilities already available through Claude, ChatGPT, Codex, and Slack. For teams already using Google Gemini, the connector allows teams to give agents access to context and capabilities to build pages, manage content, understand performance, and decide what to improve next.

“Teams move faster when people can contribute from the tools they already use,” said Ben Haefele, Chief Product Officer at Webflow.“Connecting Gemini to Webflow means more team members can use agents to create pages, manage content, and understand what's resonating with their audience. By pairing the intelligence of Gemini and the power of Webflow, marketing teams can drive better outcomes while maintaining their organization's brand standards, permissions, and controls stay in place.”

The connected app for Google Gemini supports work across the digital experience lifecycle.



Understand performance. Ask Gemini about traffic, top pages, engagement, goals, and changes over time with Webflow Analyze.

Know which variation wins. Ask which Webflow Optimize variation is performing best and whether a test has reached statistical significance.

See how AI systems describe your brand. AEO Analytics shows how AI systems discover, crawl, describe, and cite your brand.

Build on-brand pages with interactions. Create responsive pages and components from your existing styles and brand systems, then add scroll, hover, load, and click interactions.

Manage CMS content. Create, update, and organize collections. Sort, filter, and page through content, including custom and reference fields, in a single request.

Deploy and debug Webflow Cloud apps. Deploy an app, check its status, and troubleshoot a broken deployment without leaving Gemini. Audit your site. Review SEO, accessibility, broken links, performance, and content quality.



As a connected app for Google Gemini, Webflow maintains enterprise governance standards, including existing roles and permissions and AI attribution within activity logs.

For teams that work in Google Gemini, this brings Webflow to where they already work. They can analyze performance, build pages, and manage content on their site without adding another AI tool or switching out of Gemini.

Webflow's connected app for Google Gemini is available beginning today. It is free to install and does not currently consume Webflow AI credits. Access to individual capabilities depends on a customer's existing Webflow plan and permissions.

To learn more about Webflow's connected app for Gemini, visit .

About Webflow

Webflow is the agentic marketing platform for modern marketing teams, helping organizations build and scale high-performing web experiences that drive predictable growth and strengthen brand trust. With a visual, composable CMS at its core, Webflow enables teams to design, ship, and optimize brand-forward web experiences with speed and control, without the complexity and fragility of stitched-together tools or the vendor lock-in of legacy digital experience platforms. Agent-ready workflows are embedded across the platform, allowing teams to safely apply AI to creation, automation, and optimization with the guardrails, auditability, and governance required at enterprise scale. Today, more than 300,000 companies and over 2,000 Certified Webflow Partners trust Webflow to power enterprise-grade web experiences around the world.

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