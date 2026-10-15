Children's Author Richard Faith Roars Back Against The Pressure To Fit In With New Book, The Lion That Meowed

In The Lion That Meowed, children's author and environmental advocate Richard Faith tackles a surprisingly big question through a whimsical story about individuality, resilience and the choice to stand tall when life does not go according to plan.

Richard Faith is an author, environmental advocate and former U.S. Marine.

OSWEGO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if the biggest lion in the jungle could not roar?

That is the dilemma facing Leviathan, a lion cub born unusually large and seemingly destined to become King of the Jungle. But after a hyena attack leaves him with a throat injury, an old turtle named Doc saves his life with a warning: Leviathan will never roar like other lions. He will always meow like a kitten.

As Leviathan grows into the largest lion in the African wilderness, his unusual voice becomes a source of ridicule. Hurt by the reaction of others, he retreats from the kingdom he was born to lead.

Then hunters enter his territory.

With his subjects in danger, Leviathan faces a choice. He can continue to hide because he sounds different, or he can step forward and do what a leader must do.

In The Lion That Meowed, children's author and environmental advocate Richard Faith delivers a story about resilience, self-worth and the power of choosing how to respond when circumstances cannot be changed. Its central lesson is simple:“Things happen. How you react determines who you are.”

For Faith, the message comes from a lifetime of experiences that taught him the importance of standing up for what is right, even when doing so is difficult.

A Boston native and former U.S. Marine, Faith experienced profound adversity at a young age. While he was in the tenth grade, his brother, Michael Faith, was stabbed at South Boston High School in December 1974, during the turbulent period of school desegregation in Boston. The school would later be placed into receivership amid continuing violence and community upheaval.

The experience left Faith with a lasting conviction: Circumstances may be beyond a person's control, but the choices made in response to those circumstances still matter. That conviction now shapes the stories he creates for children, with an emphasis on courage, kindness, moral clarity and the value of embracing individuality rather than allowing others to define one's worth.

With vibrant illustrations by Todd Hobin, The Lion That Meowed is the newest addition to Faith's Old Doc Turtle series, which blends whimsical storytelling with lessons about resilience and environmental awareness.

“Whether I'm writing for children, creating an environmental superhero or working on environmental initiatives, my goal is the same: use storytelling to make people think, care and hopefully become part of the solution,” Faith said.

The book's back-to-school timing also makes its central message especially relevant as children navigate new classrooms, friendships and social pressures. For parents and educators, Leviathan's story offers an accessible way to explore questions children encounter in many forms: What makes someone different? Does being different make someone less valuable? And what happens when doing the right thing requires courage?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richard Faith is an author, environmental advocate and former U.S. Marine. A South Boston native, Faith learned valuable lessons in resilience, independence and the importance of standing up for what he believed in from an early age. He is the creator of the Old Doc Turtle children's book series, which includes Bee Scared, a book that received recognition in Forbes. The Old Doc Turtle series is under development as an animated series. He is also the author of the Megamerse science-fiction series.

Faith is also the executive director of Mother Nature Festival Live Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to“Stop Global Warming.” Colleagues representing the nonprofit recently teamed up with Dr. Lee Newman, Associate Professor and Chair of Chemistry at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, to develop a national biofertilizer field to help mitigate climate change and rejuvenate agricultural soils.

Mother Nature Festival Live is also honored to have the encouragement of environmental advocates Patty McCune and Leslie Riggs, whose own work has been connected to the American Green Cross environmental tradition. Their support reflects a shared belief that protecting the environment requires education, cooperation and action.

ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR

Todd Hobin is a composer, songwriter and artist. His illustrations have been featured in textbooks, storybooks and posters around the world. Best known as the founder of the Todd Hobin Band, he wrote the soundtrack for the award-winning documentary The Artist and the Astronaut, streaming now on Amazon. Hobin is currently working on an original score for An Arrow Shot Through Time.

The Lion that Meowed

Publisher: Jongleur Books

Release Date: September 2, 2026

ISBN-13: ‎979-8190777338

Available from

Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

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Children's Author Richard Faith Roars Back Against the Pressure to Fit In with New Book, The Lion That Meowed News Provided By Ascot Media Group, Inc. October 15, 2026, 19:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional



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