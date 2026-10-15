The Learning Experience Opens New Preschool And Daycare Center In Philadelphia University City

The Learning Experience Philadelphia - University City

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New preschool and daycare center now enrolling children ages 6 weeks to 6 years

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Families in Philadelphia and surrounding communities now have a new option for preschool, daycare and early childhood education with the opening of The Learning Experience at 4224 Baltimore Ave. The new center is now enrolling children ages 6 weeks to 6 years and offers age-specific learning programs designed to support children through every stage of early development.

The Learning Experience in Philadelphia provides infant care, toddler programs, preschool and kindergarten readiness curriculum that help children build foundational skills from infancy through the early school years. From early milestones and communication skills to literacy, STEM learning and school readiness, the programs help children build a strong foundation for future learning.

"We are excited to welcome local families and create a place where children can learn, play and grow every day," said Pretti Kaur, owner of The Learning Experience in Philadelphia. "Our goal is to provide families with a nurturing environment and high-quality early childhood education that helps children develop important skills while fostering a love of learning."

The center's proprietary L.E.A.P.® curriculum combines academics, enrichment and character development through engaging, age-appropriate experiences. Children participate in learning experiences focused on literacy, STEM, social-emotional development, physical development and other foundational skills designed to prepare them for kindergarten and beyond.

Learning is brought to life through The Learning Experience's cast of educational characters, including Bubbles the Elephant, Lionstein, Penny Polite and others who help introduce a wide range of educational concepts, life skills and character-building lessons. Integrated throughout the curriculum and enrichment programs, the characters help make learning fun, memorable and meaningful for young learners.

The Learning Experience offers programs for infants, twaddlers, toddlers, preppers, preschoolers and children enrolled in kindergarten readiness programs. Each program is designed to support children at their current stage while encouraging continued growth, independence and exploration as they progress through the early learning journey.

Families also benefit from a safe and secure environment, qualified teachers and ongoing communication about their child's progress and daily experiences. Secure entry systems, age-appropriate classrooms and playgrounds, and parent communication tools help create a positive experience for both children and families.

In addition to its academic curriculum, the center offers enrichment opportunities focused on engineering, music, physical activity, philanthropy, manners and etiquette, and other subjects that support whole-child development. These programs encourage creativity, curiosity and a love of learning both inside and outside the classroom.

The new center expands access to preschool, daycare and early childhood education programs for families in Philadelphia and nearby communities while creating employment opportunities for teachers, caregivers and support staff.

Families interested in scheduling a tour, learning more about The Learning Experience in Philadelphia – University City or exploring enrollment opportunities can visit the website or call 267-969-3330.

About The Learning Experience®

The Learning Experience® is one of the most innovative brands in early childhood education. With more than 490 centers open and over 240 additional locations in development across the U.S. and U.K., the company provides high-quality early education and care for children from six weeks to six years old. Family-founded and rooted in a passion for purposeful learning, The Learning Experience empowers children to reach their full potential through its proprietary L.E.A.P.® Curriculum, which nurtures cognitive, social, and emotional development. Guided by its mission to make a positive difference in the lives of children, families, and the communities it serves, the company creates joyful learning experiences that inspire confidence and a lifelong love of learning. Beyond the classroom, The Learning Experience extends learning through Bubbles and Friends®, its award-winning educational media platform featuring original characters, music, video content, and a companion app that supports learning anytime, anywhere. The Learning Experience has earned numerous industry accolades, including recognition as the No. 1 Childcare Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine and the No. 1 Education Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

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The Learning Experience Opens New Preschool and Daycare Center in Philadelphia – University City News Provided By The Learning Experience October 15, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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