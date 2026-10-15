Aasi Siddique Calls For Historic Property Tax Exemption For 35-Year Senior Homeowners In Cook County

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Earned Tax Freedom: Eligible seniors who hit the 35-year residency milestone in a single-family home will receive a 100% future exemption from property taxes.

- AASI TAHIR SIDDIQUECHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Aasi Siddique, candidate for Cook County Commissioner in the 13th District, announced a bold legislative proposal to provide permanent housing security for long-term senior residents. Siddique proposes a full property tax exemption for senior citizens who have lived in and paid real estate taxes on the same single-family home for at least 35 consecutive years.As property taxes continue to surge across Cook County, fixed-income seniors face the compounding threat of displacement from the very neighborhoods they helped build and sustain. Siddique's platform directly addresses this crisis by treating 35 years of tax compliance as a fulfilled civic obligation."Our seniors have spent nearly four decades investing in our schools, our infrastructure, and our local economies," said Siddique. "They have entirely fulfilled their long-standing financial obligations to our community. It is a moral and economic necessity that Cook County provides them with the permanent tax relief and housing security they have rightfully earned."Key Elements of the Proposal:Earned Tax Freedom: Eligible seniors who hit the 35-year residency milestone in a single-family home will receive a 100% future exemption from Cook County property taxes.Combating Senior Displacement: The exemption stops the forced displacement of elderly residents priced out of their homes by skyrocketing valuations.Neighborhood Stability: By allowing long-term pillars of the community to age in place, the policy protects generational wealth and community continuity.This sweeping tax initiative anchors a broader, results-driven campaign platform dedicated to fiscal responsibility, infrastructure resilience, and government transparency. Siddique, who brings decades of professional expertise across finance, risk management, and military service, frames the proposal as part of a necessary systemic overhaul to ensure county government directly answers to taxpayers.To learn more about the proposal or to support the campaign, visit citizensforaasisiddique.About Citizens for Aasi SiddiqueCitizens for Aasi Siddique is the official campaign organization supporting Aasi Siddique's run for Cook County Commissioner in the 13th District. The campaign focuses on structural fiscal reform, comprehensive infrastructure improvements, and modernizing Cook County services for working families.

Aasi Siddique

Citizens For Aasi Siddique

+1 312-532-2019

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Aasi Siddique Calls for Historic Property Tax Exemption for 35-Year Senior Homeowners in Cook County News Provided By Citizens For Aasi Siddique October 15, 2026, 19:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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