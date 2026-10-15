MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

October 15, 2026 2:15 PM EDT | Source: Pacific Arc Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PAV.H) (the "Company") announces that Stephen Brohman has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective October 14, 2026.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Brohman for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours. Mr. Brohman has offered to assist with an orderly transition of the Company's accounting and financial reporting matters.

The Board of Directors has appointed Mark Klein, a director and the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary, as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 15, 2026, until a successor is appointed.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mark Klein Interim Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Klein, Interim Chief Executive Officer Telephone: 778-688-7411

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the transition of the Company's accounting and financial reporting matters and the appointment of a successor Chief Financial Officer. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Pacific Arc Resources Ltd.