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Lana Williams

Lana Williams


Date: 2026-10-15 03:08:06

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, School of Physics and Astronomy, Lancaster University
Profile Articles

I am a PhD student currently researching the space plasma environment at Mars, including interactions with solar wind, and the effects this has on the operations of Mars' ionosphere and crustal fields.

Other research interests include: Icy Moons, Astrobiology, Habitability, Sub-Surface Oceans, Planetary Thermal Evolution and Martian Meteorites.

Experience
  • –present PhD student, School of Physics and Astronomy, Lancaster University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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