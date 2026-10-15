Simon C Moore

Professor of Public Health Research, Co-Director of Crime and Security Research Institute and Director of the Violence Research Group, Cardiff University

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Simon Moore is Professor of Public Health Research at Cardiff University. He holds an honours degree in sociology and psychology and a PhD in experimental psychology. He has led several large projects mostly concerned with the causes and consequences of violence, alcohol, alcohol-related harm, and substance use. He uses a variety of methodologies, including“big data,” experimental techniques, computer simulation, econometrics, and occasionally qualitative methods. Through this work he aims to bring a multidisciplinary perspective that identifies pathways to harm and identify opportunities to reduce harm. He is also co-director of the Cardiff Crime and Security University Research Institute, a Trustee of the homelessness charity The Wallich, and has held a number Government advisory roles.

–present Professor of Public Health Research, Co-Director of Crime and Security Research Institute and Director of Alcohol & Violence Research Group, Cardiff University

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