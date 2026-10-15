Simon C Moore
- Professor of Public Health Research, Co-Director of Crime and Security Research Institute and Director of the Violence Research Group, Cardiff University
Simon Moore is Professor of Public Health Research at Cardiff University. He holds an honours degree in sociology and psychology and a PhD in experimental psychology. He has led several large projects mostly concerned with the causes and consequences of violence, alcohol, alcohol-related harm, and substance use. He uses a variety of methodologies, including“big data,” experimental techniques, computer simulation, econometrics, and occasionally qualitative methods. Through this work he aims to bring a multidisciplinary perspective that identifies pathways to harm and identify opportunities to reduce harm. He is also co-director of the Cardiff Crime and Security University Research Institute, a Trustee of the homelessness charity The Wallich, and has held a number Government advisory roles.Experience
- –present Professor of Public Health Research, Co-Director of Crime and Security Research Institute and Director of Alcohol & Violence Research Group, Cardiff University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment