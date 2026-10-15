Jared Wesley
- Professor, Political Science, University of Alberta
I am a“pracademic” -- a practicing political scientist -- whose career path has taken me from government boardrooms to university classrooms. Prior to joining the University of Alberta Department of Political Science, I served in various senior management roles in the Government of Alberta.
My major ongoing research projects include:
- Common Ground: a multi-method study of the unspoken norms and values underpinning politics in Western Canada and the American West.
- Viewpoint Alberta: a survey series tracking political attitudes in Alberta, aligned with the Consortium on Electoral Democracy (C-Dem)
- Party Switchers: a study of floor-crossing in the Canadian provinces
Public Servants' Role: a study of the role of public servants in 21st century democracy.
I am co-author of No I in Team: Party Loyalty in Canadian Politics (University of Toronto Press, 2025), The Public Servant's Guide to Government in Canada (University of Toronto Press, 2019 & 2025), Inside Canadian Politics (2016, 2020, 2026).
I have served as principal investigator of the SSHRC-funded "Comparative Provincial Elections Project", which studied provincial elections in every jurisdiction between 2011 and 2015. In addition to my books -- Code Politics: Campaigns and Cultures on the Canadian Prairies (UBC Press, 2011); Disengaged?: Fixed Date, Democracy, and Understanding the 2011 Manitoba Election (co-edited with Andrea Rounce, University of Regina Press); Big Worlds: Politics and Elections in the Canadian Provinces and Territories (editor, University of Toronto Press, 2015), and Inside Canadian Politics (co-author with Alex Marland, Oxford University Press, 2016) -- I have published in the Canadian Journal of Political Science, the Journal of Canadian Studies, Prairie Forum, and several recent books.Experience
- –present Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Alberta
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