Erika Katzman

Assoctate Professor, Disability Studies, Western University

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Writing from my perspective as a former personal care attendant, my dissertation explored care work and caring relationships with an eye to systems of oppression that marginalize disabled people and their (often female/femme, low income, immigrant and/or person of colour) care workers.

Informed by critical feminist and disability studies, my research identifies invisible forms of labour performed by marginalized people and groups that are not typically thought of or valued as 'real' work. This includes the work disabled community members perform to navigate access in postsecondary educational institutions.

My research also explores applications for disability studies perspectives in health professional education.

Open access to my dissertation is available via Scholarship @ Western. Download your free copy at:

–present Assistant Professor, Western University

2018 Western University, PhD, Health and Rehabilitation Sciences

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