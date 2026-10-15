Lavrov Says Russia Has Not Received New Peace Plan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow has not received any new plan for peace in Ukraine, following a Washington Post report that the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany drafted a four-point proposal.

He reiterated Russia's willingness to engage in "normal, reasonable, and honest negotiations."

Lavrov claimed that there has been a "rollback" of Western initiatives to end the war since the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August 2025.

"This means that everything will be decided based on the actions of our armed forces," he concluded. He also repeated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is "not prepared to take any constructive action" leading to a fair settlement.