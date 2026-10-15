Israeli Right-Wing Party Rules Out Coalition With Netanyahu
Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Israeli party Yisrael Beiteinu, said on Thursday that his party will not enter into a coalition with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud after the legislative elections on October 27. He insisted he will only consider a coalition with Zionist parties, stating that Likud "can be a significant partner," but not with Netanyahu at its helm.
"With Netanyahu - let the world turn upside down, we will not sit down under any circumstances," he stressed, adding that his party will also not support any minority government, even for a transitional period. Yisrael Beiteinu currently has 6 seats out of 120 in the Israeli legislature.
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