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Israeli Right-Wing Party Rules Out Coalition With Netanyahu

Israeli Right-Wing Party Rules Out Coalition With Netanyahu


Date: 2026-10-15 03:07:39

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Israeli party Yisrael Beiteinu, said on Thursday that his party will not enter into a coalition with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud after the legislative elections on October 27. He insisted he will only consider a coalition with Zionist parties, stating that Likud "can be a significant partner," but not with Netanyahu at its helm.

"With Netanyahu - let the world turn upside down, we will not sit down under any circumstances," he stressed, adding that his party will also not support any minority government, even for a transitional period. Yisrael Beiteinu currently has 6 seats out of 120 in the Israeli legislature.

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AzerNews

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