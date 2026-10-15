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France Unveils €1.3B Aid Package For Farmers

France Unveils €1.3B Aid Package For Farmers


Date: 2026-10-15 03:07:38

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced on Thursday a €1.3 billion emergency plan for the agricultural sector, which has been affected by rising fuel prices, as well as this summer's record heatwaves. While he did not provide details, he said the aid will be provided through a reallocation of funds.

Lecornu added that the government will also launch discussions with distributors, seeking a "responsibility pact" between the upstream and downstream sectors. He explained that the discussions will impact the final size of the 2027 agricultural recovery plan, currently estimated to be between €500 million and €700 million.

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