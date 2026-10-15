Qatar Condemns Colombia's Jerusalem Embassy

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Qatar condemned on Thursday Colombia's opening of an embassy in occupied Jerusalem, calling the move a "violation of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 478 (1980)." Doha urged the international community to protect the city's "historical and legal status quo, and safeguard the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people"

Bogota's move marks a major shift under Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, who has reversed predecessor Gustavo Petro's policies toward Israel, restoring diplomatic ties and resuming coal exports.

Petro severed relations with Israel in May 2024 over the Gaza war and joined South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. De la Espriella has also restored defense cooperation with Israel, a key supplier of Colombian military equipment since the 1980s, including Kfir fighter jets and Galil rifles, which are manufactured in Colombia under Israeli license.