Burnham Blames Moscow For Energy Ceasefire Failure

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham blamed Moscow for the failure of the "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, announced by United States President Donald Trump announced over the weekend.

"President Trump called for an energy ceasefire; [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky said he would engage in that immediately. And what has Russia done in the last few days has been bombing energy infrastructure in Ukraine. So it is quite clear once again to the world who the aggressor is in this conflict," Burnham told reporters on Thursday. In addition, he pledged to "build that bridge" with Washington to secure firm support for Kyiv and "bring the parties together behind" the Ukrainian president.

Burnham's comments come after Zelensky announced that Ukraine will resume attacks on Russian oil refineries.