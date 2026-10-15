Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Burnham Blames Moscow For Energy Ceasefire Failure

Burnham Blames Moscow For Energy Ceasefire Failure


Date: 2026-10-15 03:07:38

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham blamed Moscow for the failure of the "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, announced by United States President Donald Trump announced over the weekend.

"President Trump called for an energy ceasefire; [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky said he would engage in that immediately. And what has Russia done in the last few days has been bombing energy infrastructure in Ukraine. So it is quite clear once again to the world who the aggressor is in this conflict," Burnham told reporters on Thursday. In addition, he pledged to "build that bridge" with Washington to secure firm support for Kyiv and "bring the parties together behind" the Ukrainian president.

Burnham's comments come after Zelensky announced that Ukraine will resume attacks on Russian oil refineries.

MENAFN15102026000195011045ID1111816855


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search