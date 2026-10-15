Microsoft Warns US Over Skilled Immigration Curbs

Microsoft Corporation's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith warned that the Trump administration's restrictions on skilled immigration could harm the United States technology industry and drive foreign talent to other countries, according to an interview with POLITICO published on Thursday.

"I think we should all be worried about sending - intentionally or inadvertently or otherwise - signals that send the most talented next wave of AI [or] SI software engineers to other countries, rather than the United States," Smith said.

His remarks followed US Vice President JD Vance's announcement that Microsoft and seven other companies would be barred from seeking green cards for skilled foreign employees. Smith rejected Vance's accusations of visa fraud as "completely off base."