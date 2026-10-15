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President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video On 7Th CICA Summit

President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video On 7Th CICA Summit


Date: 2026-10-15 03:07:37

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A video highlighting the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was shared on the official social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

AzerNEWS presents the post.

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AzerNews

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