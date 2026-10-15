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President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video On Inauguration Of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line

President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video On Inauguration Of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line


Date: 2026-10-15 03:07:36

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A video highlighting the meeting with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the official inauguration of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line in an online format was shared on the official social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

AzerNEWS presents the post.

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AzerNews

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