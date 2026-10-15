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Russian Drone Strikes Cultural Center In Kramatorsk

Russian Drone Strikes Cultural Center In Kramatorsk


Date: 2026-10-15 03:07:05

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) reported the incident on Facebook.

While firefighters were battling the blaze, Russian drones repeatedly attempted to carry out follow-up strikes. As a result, rescuers were forced to retreat to shelters.

Read also: Injury toll in Russian drone attack on Kyiv rises to six

Despite the danger, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, which covered an area of 800 square meters.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 14, Russian forces launched an airstrike on a residential area in Kramatorsk. Four people were injured, and rescuers found human body fragments beneath the rubble.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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