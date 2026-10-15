Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Drone Launch Site In Donetsk And Russian Rubicon Unit Base In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the strikes on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Among the targets hit was a concentration point for personnel from the Russian Rubicon unmanned systems unit near Novokostiantynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian forces also struck a facility used to store, prepare, and launch attack drones in the area of temporarily occupied Donetsk. According to the General Staff, explosions and air defense activity were reported in the city. An assessment of the damage is ongoing.

Zelensky: Russia unleashes 850 Shahed drones as Ukraine faces restrictions on its defenses

"The systematic targeting of sites used by Russian aggressors to store, prepare, and launch attack UAVs is aimed at reducing their ability to strike Ukraine's civilian infrastructure," the General Staff emphasized.

The military also reported that damage from previous strikes had been confirmed at four storage facilities for Russian drones near temporarily occupied Hvardiiske in Crimea on October 13. Signs of secondary detonations were recorded at the site.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the General Staff confirmed the destruction on September 23 of drone storage facilities belonging to the Russian Rubicon unit near temporarily occupied Volnovakha in the Donetsk region.

Illustrative photo