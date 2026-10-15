Warehouse On Fire In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District Following Second Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the incident on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Emergency services were heading to the scene, the mayor said.

Later, he reported a second strike on the warehouse building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Russia attacks six Ukrainian energy facilities today, Zelensky says

As Ukrinform previously reported, seven people were injured in Kyiv on October 15 when an enemy UAV fell between residential buildings in the Pecherskyi district.

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