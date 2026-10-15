Warehouse On Fire In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District Following Second Strike
Emergency services were heading to the scene, the mayor said.
Later, he reported a second strike on the warehouse building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.Read also: Russia attacks six Ukrainian energy facilities today, Zelensky says
As Ukrinform previously reported, seven people were injured in Kyiv on October 15 when an enemy UAV fell between residential buildings in the Pecherskyi district.
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