Russia Builds New Attack Drone Launch Base In Rostov Region In Six Weeks, Reuters Reports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reported this, citing assessments by defense experts and an analysis of satellite imagery from Planet Labs and Airbus, according to Ukrinform.

Satellite images show that the site in Russia's Rostov region, which was an empty field on August 31, had become a large complex by mid-October, covering an area equivalent to approximately 126 football fields.

The construction coincided with Russia's increased use of jet-powered drones in attacks on Ukraine.

Mike Monnik, founder and CEO of private intelligence company DroneSec, said the facility shown in the satellite images could be used to launch Geran-4 and Geran-5 drones. According to him, eight platforms equipped with launch rails for these drones are visible along the western edge of the site. They would supplement Russia's existing network of at least 11 permanent drone launch sites used to attack Ukraine.

Monnik added that the facility appeared to be nearly complete, with only a few weeks or possibly less remaining before it becomes fully operational.

According to Monnik, the site could potentially support the launch of 100 or more jet-powered drones within 24 hours, although Russia typically launches them in smaller groups throughout the day. Actual capacity would also depend on available supplies and operational requirements.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike drone launch site in Donetsk and Russian Rubicon unit base in Zaporizhzhia

Rob Jordan, program director at the London-based defense and security think tank RUSI, also noted that the concrete platforms and two apparent launch rails visible in the images resemble launch tracks for Russian Geran drones.

According to Reuters, Russia's Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment on the facility or the country's jet-powered drone program.

Reuters' analysis found that launch rails had already been installed on two of the eight platforms. Rails were also being installed at two additional sites. Other construction activity was visible in satellite images taken over three days this week.

The facility covers approximately 0.9 square kilometers and is located about 3.5 kilometers from Russia's Millerovo airbase, home to the 31st Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment.

According to DroneSec, the new launch site is likely protected by air defense systems provided by the nearby airbase, making it more difficult for Ukraine to strike the facility.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ukrainian Navy used the Neptune coastal missile system to strike six Su-34M bombers at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh region.