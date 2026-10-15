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Russian Drone Strikes Enterprise In Poltava Community, One Injured

Russian Drone Strikes Enterprise In Poltava Community, One Injured


Date: 2026-10-15 03:07:04

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

The strike damaged a building and three vehicles on the enterprise's premises. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured. Authorities are still assessing the consequences of the attack.

Read also: Injury toll after Russian strike on store in Odesa region rises to four

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian attack on Poltava damaged a school, residential buildings, and vehicles, leaving three people injured.

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UkrinForm

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