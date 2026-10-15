Russian Drone Strikes Enterprise In Poltava Community, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

The strike damaged a building and three vehicles on the enterprise's premises. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured. Authorities are still assessing the consequences of the attack.

Injury toll after Russian strike on store in Odesa region rises to four

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian attack on Poltava damaged a school, residential buildings, and vehicles, leaving three people injured.