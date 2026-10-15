Russian Drone Strikes Enterprise In Poltava Community, One Injured
The strike damaged a building and three vehicles on the enterprise's premises. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured. Authorities are still assessing the consequences of the attack.Read also: Injury toll after Russian strike on store in Odesa region rises to four
As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian attack on Poltava damaged a school, residential buildings, and vehicles, leaving three people injured.
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