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Air Defense Neutralizes 125 Of 138 Russian Drones Since Morning

Air Defense Neutralizes 125 Of 138 Russian Drones Since Morning


Date: 2026-10-15 03:07:04

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"During the day on October 15, from 07:30 to 18:00, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 138 attack UAVs, including 90 jet-powered drones, Gerbera drones, and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, air defense units shot down or jammed 125 enemy targets during this period, including 79 jet-powered drones.

As of 18:00 on Thursday, up to four additional Russian attack drones were still detected in Ukrainian airspace.

Read also: Injury toll after Russian strike on store in Odesa region rises to four

Authorities urged citizens to respond promptly to air raid alerts.

As Ukrinform previously reported, seven people were injured on October 15 when a Russian drone fell between residential buildings in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district.

On the same day, Russian forces also struck a store in the Odesa region with a drone, injuring four people.

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