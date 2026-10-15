Zelensky Discusses New Air Defense Packages With Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian president announced the meeting on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"I began my visit to Brussels with a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. As always, we are coordinating closely to provide greater protection and security for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that Russia had responded to another attempt by the U.S. president to reduce the intensity of attacks by launching new waves of strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, residential buildings, and other facilities.

"Over the past few days, there have been several waves of ballistic missile strikes, and attack 'shahed' drones are in our skies almost constantly. Since midnight yesterday and up to now, the Russians have already launched around 1,000 drones," he emphasized.

Zelensky announces resumption of strikes on Russian oil refineries

The president said these attacks posed significant challenges, particularly amid restrictions affecting Starlink operations in Ukraine. In this context, Zelensky stressed, "it is so important that defense supplies from NATO partners continue."

"This is especially true for ballistic missile interceptors and munitions for F-16s. We are working on new air defense packages. Literally every day and every hour, such new packages can save the lives of Ukrainians. We discussed this and other important issues during our meeting. I thank Mark for his support and readiness to help" the president said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels to participate in the European Union summit. Several important bilateral meetings were also scheduled during his visit.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine