Ukraine At OSCE: Strikes On Russian Oil Refineries Can Stop Only Under Mutual“Energy Truce”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, Yurii Vitrenko, said this during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

“We are ready for a ceasefire. We are ready to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries provided that Russia stops attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This is fair,” the Ukrainian diplomat stressed.

He pointed out that Ukraine had repeatedly confirmed its readiness for various ceasefire arrangements, but instead of taking genuine steps toward peace, Moscow continued to intensify attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.

Vitrenko informed OSCE participating States' delegations that over the past week alone, Russia had carried out more than 200 strikes on electricity generation and transmission facilities in Ukraine, as well as 17 attacks on gas and oil infrastructure. In particular, on October 14, Russian forces launched a massive attack on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kyiv region and Kharkiv region, using 40 missiles. The attack damaged 30 energy facilities, including electricity and gas infrastructure, and left around 600,000 people without power. According to the State Emergency Service, 21 people were injured in Kyiv, while three were killed.

The diplomat stressed that Russia had continued attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure even after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an“energy truce” initiative on October 11.

“If Russia refuses reciprocal steps and continues to demonstrate complete disregard for peace efforts, there can be no meaningful progress toward a ceasefire,” Vitrenko said.

He emphasized that de-escalation must be mutual and backed by reliable guarantees, and that Ukraine's exercise of its legitimate right to self-defense cannot be interpreted as unwillingness to achieve peace.

“The only obstacle remains Russia's refusal to halt its attacks and engage meaningfully in de-escalation,” the permanent representative stressed.

Kallas: Understandable why Ukraine targets Russia'srevenues

According to him, until Moscow responds with concrete actions for peace, Ukraine's Defense Forces will continue defending the country and degrading the aggressor's military capabilities.

The Ukrainian delegation also called on international partners to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and ensure accountability for attacks on civilians, energy facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had resumed strikes on Russian oil refineries after Russia continued attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure despite the U.S. President's“energy truce” initiative.