Romanian FM: Russia Responsible For Attacks On Civilian Ships In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

“In its war of aggression against Ukraine, against all provisions of international law, Russia is making the Black Sea into a dangerous area for civilian ships. The killing of merchant mariners in the region and all over the world is a crime. Russia bears full responsibility for these developments,” she wrote.

Țoiu recalled that over the past 24 hours, four merchant vessels have been targeted in attacks, including in Romania's territorial waters and exclusive economic zone, resulting in the deaths of eight people.

“These are callous and murderous attacks against civilians. This happens at the same time that we see an increasing number of Russian Shahed and other types of air and maritime drones entering our space, three of them just today. Our military has lifted fighter jets for preventive air policing. We informed the Allies and our European partners of the latest incidents,” the minister added.

She noted that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will convene a meeting of the NATO General Assembly in the coming days.

“We continue to ask for a seize fire at the Black Sea to stop the risk on civilian ships and restore safety of navigation on an essential global food trade artery,” she concluded.

Drone attack targets two merchantoff Bulgaria's coast, with Ukrainians among casualties

As reported by Ukrinform, eight people went missing after a fire broke out aboard a San Marino-flagged tanker in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania, where a series of drone attacks has recently been recorded.

Photo: Facebook / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania