Russian Forces Make Incursion Near Anyshchyne In Kharkiv Region Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Victor Trehubov, Spokesperson for the Joint Forces Group, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“As for Anyshchyne – yes, there has been an enemy incursion there. They are now trying to consolidate their positions and expand it on both sides,” Trehubov said in response to a question about whether the advance of Russian forces near Anyshchyne had been confirmed.

Asked about possible attempts by small Russian infantry groups to infiltrate toward Vilkhuvatska and Dovzhanka and establish positions there, the Spokesperson said such attempts were being made, but the enemy had failed to consolidate their positions. At the same time, in the Dvorichna sector, Russian forces had attempted to retake positions they had previously lost, but were unsuccessful.

“The Kozacha Lopan sector is a tug-of-war, although they are making incursions into the northern part from the direction of Shevchenko,” Trehubov said in response to a question about the movement of Russian groups in the area of Kozacha Lopan and toward Nova Kozacha.

update: 260 combat engagements on front line over past day, most in Pokrovsk secto

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 13, Spokesperson for the Joint Forces Grouping Victor Trehubov said that Russian forces could step up activity in the Velykyi Burluk sector of the Kharkiv region, including by attempting to advance toward the settlement of Anyshchyne and expand their area of control along the state border.

Photo: Screenshot from video