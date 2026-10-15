EU Sanctions Individuals And Companies For Circumventing Russia Sanctions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a press release issued by the Council of the EU on Thursday, October 15, Ukrinform reports.

“Circumventing EU sanctions is akin to aiding and abetting Russia's illegal war of aggression. Today we are taking further action against individuals and companies who are doing this. Sanctions have already denied Moscow over one trillion euro, but they can be even more effective when we fully enforce them. We will continue to make it harder and more expensive for Russia to continue its war,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said.

The sanctions list adopted today includes MOVERS GROUP LLC – a cargo delivery company based in Russia and involved in the parallel import of goods subject to EU restrictive measures to Russia as well as its General Director Dmitry Chudovsky.

The Council of the EU is also imposing sanctions on LLC DT INIER and its majority shareholder, Ivanna Savchuk.

LLC DT INIER is a licensed Russian customs broker and full-service logistics operator involved in decentralized sanctions-evasion schemes, as are other companies added to the list today: BEGLER TEKSTIL INSAAT ELEKTRONIK VE DIS TICARET LTD and MEDSE GROUP LLC.

Both are trading companies based in Türkiye but operating through a global network.

The EU is also imposing sanctions on United Stream LLC and its founder and director, Svetlana Gumenyuk.

Registered in the Russian Federation, United Stream provides financial services and operates as a payment agent and intermediary, facilitating the import into Russia of EU goods subject to restrictive measures.

The Council of the EU is also taking action against the circumvention of oil sanctions by imposing restrictions on companies based in the United Arab Emirates, India and the Seychelles.

The list includes DIS Logistics DMCC, Vigor Marine Services LLP and SHIVA SHIPPING LTD, all of which are part of Russia's“shadow fleet,” as well as HURUS TRADE FZE, a trading intermediary supplying Russian-origin crude oil to India.

Evidence of Western components in Russian Shahed drones presented at Warsaw Security Forum

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier this week, in response to the continued and escalating Russian aggression against Ukraine, including the recent brutal campaign deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and inflicting severe suffering on the population, the Council of the EU adopted additional restrictive measures against 1,569 individuals and entities in Russia's military-industrial complex.

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