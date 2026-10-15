PM Koretskyi: Ukraine Meets All Deadlines To Secure 2026 International Aid

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, the government completed its part of the commitments on which the receipt of international financial assistance in 2026 depends,” the statement said.

Koretskyi said:“As I promised, all resolutions, directives and regulatory documents were adopted by October 15. The next steps are to submit the relevant requests to the European Commission, complete the mandatory approval procedures with EU member states, and only then can we expect the funds to arrive. Similar procedures are also required for assistance from partners outside the EU. We are accelerating every stage of the process.”

According to the Prime Minister, this week Parliament backed several critically important bills under the Ukraine Facility, agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international support mechanisms.

Koretskyi thanked the members of parliament who voted for these decisions.

“At the same time, this is only part of our joint commitments to our partners. That is why the next parliamentary session weeks are also extremely important to ensure that Ukraine receives the full amount of international financial assistance,” the Prime Minister noted.

“The government is 100% ready to cooperate,” Koretskyi emphasized.

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As reported by Ukrinform, on October 15, Koretskyi said that the results of the parliamentary session week offered grounds for optimism. He also expressed hope that constructive cooperation would continue during the next session week to ensure that all necessary decisions are adopted on time and Ukraine receives the full amount of international financial assistance.