UNHCR To Expand Cash Assistance For Syrian Refugees Returning Home - Spokesperson

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will expand its cash assistance programme for Syrian refugees voluntarily returning to Syria from October 18, offering an additional JD355 per family to cover transportation costs, UNHCR spokesperson in Jordan Youssef Taha said.

Taha told Al Mamlaka TV that the decision followed feedback from refugees who identified high transportation costs as a major obstacle to returning home.

Under the expanded assistance package, each returning individual registered with UNHCR will receive JD70, in addition to the JD355 family transportation allowance. The package also covers the transportation of personal belongings and furniture.

Eligible vulnerable families may receive an additional JD210 ($300), Taha said.

The supplementary grant is available to families that include persons with disabilities, people with severe medical conditions or children with special needs, as well as single-caregiver households and families with eight or more members.

UNHCR has also introduced arrangements allowing refugees living in the Zaatari and Azraq camps to sell their caravans through authorised companies before departure or return them in accordance with established procedures.

As of early October 2026, Jordan hosted 352,553 registered refugees and asylum seekers, including 329,720 Syrians, who accounted for 93.5 per cent of the total.

More than 232,000 registered Syrian refugees voluntarily returned from Jordan between December 8, 2024, and October 3, 2026.