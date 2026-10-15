Russian Oil Refinery Halts Operations After Drone Attack, Governor Says
Moscow, Oct. 15 (Petra) – The oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow, has halted operations following an intense drone attack targeting the region that sparked a fire at its oil storage facilities, regional Governor Pavel Malkov said on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference, Malkov said the attack had caused a fire at the refinery, adding that the relevant authorities were working to address its aftermath.
No further information was immediately available on the extent of the damage or whether there had been any injuries.
//Petra// AF
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