Ajloun Police Directorate Conducts Mock Security Exercise

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- The Ajloun Governorate Police Directorate conducted a mock security exercise featuring personnel from various formations of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) in the presence of Commander of Northern Region Security, Brigadier General Mahmoud Al-Fayez, alongside senior officers from police, security, and military units.

The exercise aimed to assess readiness, response times, and field coordination in handling security incidents through simulated scenarios.

Participating security forces handled the drills with high professionalism and efficiency, utilizing advanced training methods designed to safeguard public safety, maintain national stability, and protect key assets.

//Petra// AF