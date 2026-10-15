Jordanian Educator Represents Kingdom At Etwinning 2026 Conference In Brussels

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- The Kourah District Education Directorate participated in the eTwinning Annual Conference 2026, held in Brussels under the theme "Future-Ready Schools: Empowering Teachers and Learners," in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Jordan was represented at the international gathering by Fatima Bani Ayesh, an educator from the Samou Co-educational Primary School.

According to a press statement released by the directorate on Thursday, Bani Ayesh delivered an educational presentation during the TeachMeet segment, which provided participating educators a platform to share experiences, initiatives, and innovative pedagogical practices with international peers.

Her presentation part of a series delivered by participants representing 12 countries highlighted her experience in international educational projects, as well as the pivotal role of the Madrasati initiative in supporting her professional career and facilitating modern educational practices in the classroom.

Bani Ayesh expressed pride in representing Jordan at the international forum, commending Madrasati for empowering teachers through professional development and opportunities to engage in global exchanges.

She also expressed gratitude for Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah's continuous support for education and her faith in the central role teachers play in driving positive change and enhancing educational outcomes.

//Petra// AF