JSAMG Hosts Scientific Evening On Thrombosis, Physician Repatriation Dynamics

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Society of American Medical Graduates (JSAMG), an affiliate of the Jordan Medical Association, organized a scientific and professional evening discussing thrombosis risks, prevention strategies, and treatment advances.

The event gathered medical specialists, physicians, and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Birzeit University in Palestine, Prof. Dr. Hazem Al-Ashhab.

According to a society statement released on Thursday, the event highlighted the experiences of US-trained Jordanian physicians who returned to practice locally, discussing opportunities, systemic challenges, and mechanisms to leverage their international expertise to advance Jordan's healthcare sector.

JSAMG President Dr. Mohammad Amer Khatib stressed the importance of strengthening scientific networking among practitioners, facilitating knowledge transfer, and utilizing expertise gained from American medical institutions to enhance local patient care standards.

Marking World Thrombosis Day, JSAMG Vice President Dr. Sana Al-Sukhun delivered a keynote lecture on blood clots, risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment protocols.

Al-Sukhun explained that thrombosis occurs when a blood clot forms inside a vessel, impeding blood flow most commonly as Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) in the legs. She warned that clots can break loose and travel to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism (PE), a life-threatening complication requiring immediate medical intervention.

Risk factors include prolonged immobility, major surgeries, extended hospitalization, chronic illnesses, active malignancies, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, hormonal therapies, obesity, and personal or family history of clotting disorders.

DVT symptoms typically manifest as localized leg swelling, pain, or warmth, while PE symptoms include sudden shortness of breath, chest pain, rapid heart rate, or coughing up blood. Prevention relies on early post-operative mobilization, avoiding prolonged sedentary behavior, maintaining a healthy weight, and administering targeted pharmacological prophylaxis based on individual risk assessments.

Al-Sukhun also reviewed therapeutic developments, including modern oral anticoagulants and protocols aimed at preventing recurrence. She emphasized the critical role of early diagnosis and strict adherence to prescribed therapies, cautioning against initiating or discontinuing anticoagulants without specialist supervision due to bleeding risks.

The event featured a panel discussion titled "Practicing Medicine in Jordan Over a Decade After Returning from the US: Challenges, Opportunities, and Lessons Learned," featuring Dr. Maher Sughayer from the King Hussein Cancer Center, Dr. Arafat Samara from the private sector, and Prof. Dr. Fareed Khdair from the University of Jordan.

Panelists shared professional insights from university hospitals, specialized centers, and private practice, evaluating the transition back to Jordan and the integration of advanced clinical diagnostic methods, multidisciplinary team approaches, and modern treatment standards into local healthcare systems.

The discussion highlighted the need to enhance residency programs, support undergraduate medical education, foster continuous professional development, and mitigate systemic transition hurdles facing foreign-trained physicians returning to the Kingdom.

//Petra// AF