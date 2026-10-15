Youth Minister Inspects Facilities In Mafraq, Directs Upgrades, Targeted Training Programs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- Minister of Youth Raed Adwan conducted an extensive inspection tour of youth and sports facilities across Mafraq Governorate on Thursday to assess field operations and review infrastructure requirements.

Adwan began his tour at the Ruwaished Youth Center, where he instructed officials to expedite maintenance work on the center's sports field. He directed staff to engage actively with local youth, schools, universities, and community members to design tailored training programs and establish a database of local university graduates to empower them to work as certified trainers.

Adwan stated that the ministry is implementing a strategic methodology focused on empowering youth in remote, underserved areas lacking specialized training institutes. Under this plan, train-the-trainer programs will enable local youth to lead training initiatives hosted by youth centers. He added that the ministry's plan for the Ruwaished Youth Center encompasses sports, cultural empowerment, civic engagement, and capacity-building pathways.

At the Safawi Youth Center, the minister ordered necessary maintenance and the provision of demand-driven training programs. Visiting the Deir Al-Kahf Youth Center, he instructed staff to expand program offerings, focusing on English language courses and football training, which see high participation.

Continuing his tour at the Al-Bishriyya Youth Center, Adwan directed the extension of the English Language Enrichment Program, completion of field maintenance, and modernization of gym equipment.

He also reviewed facilities at the Hamra Al-Suhaim Youth Center, hearing from its director regarding local needs. At the North-Eastern Badia Sports Complex in Umm Al-Quttain, Adwan instructed officials to resurface the sports field, construct sanitation units and player changing rooms, and install a dedicated water pipeline to serve the complex.

During his visit to the Northern Badia Youth and Young Women Center, the minister ordered the provision of new furniture, the establishment of a computer lab, and the expansion of the sports field.

Meeting with members of the Umm Al-Jimal Youth and Young Women Centers, Adwan responded to youth requests by directing the launch of training courses in drawing, computer skills, football, and chess, alongside providing required sports gear, apparel, and footwear.

Adwan concluded his tour at the HRH Prince Ali bin Al Hussein Sports Complex, calling for the accelerated rehabilitation of the stadium's pitch to serve local sports clubs. He also inspected ongoing maintenance work at the Mafraq Youth Directorate, reviewing operational workflows and regional activity plans.

The field visits follow direct prime ministerial directives emphasizing the need to reactivate youth centers, align programs with youth aspirations, and upgrade youth and sports infrastructure across all governorates.

//Petra// AF