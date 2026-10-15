Political Affairs Minister Launches 1St Sakhra Cultural Festival In Ajloun

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Monem Odat patronized on Thursday evening the opening of the 1st Sakhra Cultural Festival in Ajloun Governorate, organized by the Sakhra Cultural Forum on its theater stage with the participation of official, political, and cultural figures alongside local community members.

Odat emphasized that culture serves as a foundational pillar in building communities, heightening awareness, and safeguarding national identity, pointing to its role in embedding the values of dialogue, respect for diversity, and confronting challenges.

He noted that supporting the cultural movement and creative talents enhances generational capabilities and drives active participation in national development, stressing the importance of expanding cultural activities and creating opportunities for local talent.

The minister added that hosting cultural festivals across governorates highlights local creativity and preserves heritage, commending the Sakhra Cultural Forum for organizing the event and fostering regional cultural engagement.

President of the Forum, Muath Al-Momani, stated that the festival forms part of the forum's broader efforts to stimulate cultural activity and spotlight local talent, expressing aspirations to turn the festival into an annual event.

He noted that the festival features poetry recitations, musical performances, and cultural events taking place in Sakhra and Irbid over Thursday and Saturday, expressing appreciation for the Ministry of Culture and supporting entities.

Representing the local community, Ali Youssef Al-Momani noted that the town of Sakhra boasts numerous figures who have contributed to national development across various sectors, voicing pride in hosting the festival and its diverse lineup.

Presented by writers Musa Al-Nawashi and Sahar Al-Mughayreh, the opening ceremony featured the inauguration of a free book fair, poetry recitations, and musical performances with the participation of local poets, artists, and the Sakhra Young Women Center, alongside honoring participants and forum supporters.

//Petra// AF