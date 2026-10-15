Money Ripples Urges High Earners To Keep Cash Reserves Before Chasing Passive Income

MENAFN - GetNews)The financial strategy firm says passive income works better when investors do not put every available dollar at risk.

Springville, Utah - October 15, 2026 - Money Ripples, a financial strategy firm led by Chris Miles, is encouraging high-earning professionals and business owners to protect enough liquid cash for real life before pushing more money into passive-income investments.

Financial freedom is not only about earning a higher return. It is also about having enough money available when life does not follow the plan. A business can slow down. A property can need a repair. A medical bill can show up. An investment can take longer than expected to pay. A strong plan should have room for those things.

Money Ripples helps clients build passive income so work can become optional. But that does not mean every available dollar should be invested. Chris Miles has long taught that liquidity matters because an investor who has no cash cushion can be forced to make a bad decision at the worst time.

Why High Income Does Not Always Mean High Liquidity

A high earner may have a strong net worth and still have very little cash that is easy to reach. Money can be tied up in retirement accounts, business equity, real estate, long-term investments, or other assets that are not built for quick access.

Those assets can still be useful. The problem comes when a person treats every asset as if it were cash. If a large expense shows up tomorrow, the question is not what the balance sheet says. The question is what money can actually be used without selling something at a bad time or taking on expensive debt.

That is why Money Ripples separates two jobs: money that needs to stay available and money that can be put to work for income.

Do Not Invest Money You May Need Next Month

Before looking at a passive-income opportunity, Money Ripples encourages clients to think about the money that should stay easy to reach. That can include normal household needs, business expenses, known large purchases, and a reserve for surprises.

There is no single reserve number that fits every person. A business owner with uneven revenue may need a larger cushion than a salaried professional with stable pay. A real estate owner may want extra cash for repairs. A family with a major expense coming soon may need more money left alone.

The main question is not, "How much can I invest?" It is, "How much can I invest without putting normal life at risk?"

What Counts as Investment Capital?

Investment capital is money that can be committed without creating pressure if the investment is slow, illiquid, or performs below plan. Many passive-income opportunities are not designed to work like a checking account.

An outside investment may pay monthly or quarterly income, but the original capital may still be tied up for a period of time. A strong return does not help much if the investor suddenly needs the principal and cannot get it back quickly.

Keeping reserve money separate can make it easier to let an investment do its job without forcing an early exit.

Where Max ROI Infinite Banking Can Fit

Money Ripples may use Max ROI Infinite Banking as one part of the liquidity plan. Max ROI uses a specially designed whole life insurance policy that focuses on higher early cash value instead of the slower early access found in many traditional whole life designs.

Money Ripples teaches that a properly designed Max ROI policy may give a client access to most of the available cash value from Day 1. The exact amount depends on age, health, carrier, policy design, funding, underwriting, and the actual illustration.

Policy value may generally be accessed by withdrawal or policy loan, depending on the contract. Money Ripples often favors policy loans when they fit the plan because the insurance company lends against the policy value while the policy continues under its contract terms. The loan interest goes to the insurance company. It is not interest paid back to the policy owner.

That does not mean every reserve dollar belongs inside a life insurance policy. It means Max ROI may be one tool for someone who wants permanent life insurance, early access to policy value, and a long-term cash-flow plan working together.

Reserves and Investments Have Different Jobs

Reserve money has one job: be there when needed. Investment capital has another job: take measured risk for the chance to create income or growth.

When those two jobs get mixed together, pressure rises. If an investor needs emergency money at the same time an outside investment is delayed, down, or hard to sell, the investor may have to borrow elsewhere or exit a position at the wrong time.

Money Ripples works with high earners who want passive income from outside investment opportunities, but no outside investment return is guaranteed. Some investments may perform below expectations or lose money. Liquidity gives the rest of the plan more room to work.

Three Questions to Ask Before Putting More Money to Work

If this money were unavailable for a period of time, would my household or business still be comfortable?Do I already have enough liquid cash for normal bills, known expenses, and a reasonable surprise?Am I investing because the opportunity fits the plan, or because I feel pressure to make every dollar earn a return immediately?

Those questions are basic. A strong plan should be easy to explain. If investing the money creates stress before the investment even starts, the amount being committed may be too high.

Why a Lower Return Can Be Better Than a Bad Liquidity Decision

High earners often focus on the return they could earn if cash is invested. That is understandable, but the cost of losing flexibility can be larger than the extra return.

A cash reserve may earn less than an outside investment. That does not mean the reserve is failing. Its job is not to win a return contest. Its job is to keep the investor from being forced into a bad move when life changes.

Once the reserve is protected, Money Ripples can focus the remaining capital on the larger goal: building recurring income and moving toward a point where work becomes optional.

The Goal Is Freedom, Not Maximum Deployment

Money Ripples measures progress by cash flow and the ability to make work optional. That goal is not helped by a plan that leaves someone with strong investments but no room to handle a surprise.

The strategy is not to keep everything in cash. It is to keep enough cash available so the rest of the money can be invested with more patience and less pressure.

About Money Ripples

Money Ripples is a financial strategy firm based in Springville, Utah, led by Chris Miles. The firm works with high-earning professionals and business owners who want to build recurring passive income and make work optional. Its approach centers on cash flow, liquidity, Max ROI Infinite Banking, and access to vetted outside investment opportunities based on each client's goals and financial picture. Insurance values and outside investment results vary, and no investment return is guaranteed.