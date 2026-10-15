Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market To Expand Rapidly With Advancing Pipeline And Increasing Treatment Adoption By 2036 Delveinsight GSK, Astrazeneca, Eli Lilly And Company, Biogen, Xencor

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies in the market include - GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, ImmuPharma, Biogen, UCB Pharma and Biogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Idorsia, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Jemincare, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, Janssen Research & Development, Novartis, Biogen, Galapagos NV, Eli Lilly and Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 15, 2026: DelveInsight's “Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Forecast

Key Highlights from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market Report:



The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market size across the leading markets was valued at approximately USD 3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 8 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2026–2036).

In October 2026, Biogen presented additional 52-week Phase II findings from the ongoing Phase II/III AMETHYST study evaluating litifilimab in patients with cutaneous lupus erythematosus. The results showed that a greater proportion of participants achieved clear or nearly clear skin and clinically meaningful improvements in skin disease severity by Week 52, with no new safety concerns identified. These findings further support the continued clinical development of litifilimab, an investigational therapy targeting BDCA2.

In September 2026, Adicet Bio announced encouraging safety and efficacy results from its Phase I clinical trial of prula-cel in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), including those with or without lupus nephritis. At the 12-month assessment, 54% of evaluable patients achieved DORIS-defined remission, while 50% attained a complete renal response. The company also outlined plans to begin preparations for a pivotal lupus nephritis trial in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In September 2026, Beeline Medicines reported encouraging topline results from its global Phase II clinical trial evaluating afimetoran in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The study met its primary endpoint, with all assessed dose groups showing statistically significant improvements in SRI-4 response rates compared with placebo at Week 48. These findings support the continued development of afimetoran as a potential treatment for systemic and cutaneous lupus erythematosus.

In August 2026, Novartis suspended clinical trials of its investigational rap-cel therapy for autoimmune and neurological disorders following reports of three patient deaths linked to severe immune reactions. Similarly, Bristol Myers Squibb voluntarily halted studies of its experimental zola-cel therapy to review emerging safety data. These developments underscore the need for rigorous safety assessments of cell-based therapies being investigated for autoimmune conditions, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

In June 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced encouraging Phase II results from the JASMINE study, demonstrating that nipocalimab achieved its primary endpoint by reducing SLE disease activity at Week 24, with sustained benefits through Week 52 in the 15 mg/kg treatment group. The investigational neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker is being developed for adults with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus, with Phase III clinical development underway.

In May 2026, AstraZeneca initiated a phase III study aims to characterize the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, efficacy, and safety of anifrolumab solution for infusion compared with placebo solution for infusion in pediatric participants with severe active systemic lupus erythematosus who are on background standard of care therapy.

In May 2026, UCB Biopharma SRL conducted a study is to evaluate the ability of dapirolizumab pegol (DZP) as an add-on treatment to standard of care (SOC) medication to achieve clinically relevant long term improvement of moderate to severe disease activity.

In May 2026, Boehringer Ingelheim announced a phase II study is open to adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The purpose of this study is to find out whether a medicine called BI 3000202 helps people with SLE. The study tests different doses of BI 3000202 and aims to find the best dose for people with this condition.

In April 2026, Roche announced that the US FDA has accepted the company sBLA for obinutuzumab for the treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. The submission is supported by positive Phase III ALLEGORY study results, which demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint. The FDA is expected to make a decision on an approval by December 2026.

In February 2026, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval of Saphnelo (anifrolumab) for subcutaneous use in adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). AstraZeneca has since submitted the additional information requested in the CRL and stated it is working closely with the FDA to advance the review process promptly. A regulatory decision on the revised application for subcutaneous Saphnelo is anticipated in the first half of 2026. The intravenous (IV) formulation of Saphnelo continues to be available commercially.

In March 2025, Merck KGaA's oral TLR7/8 inhibitor, enpatoran, did not achieve the primary endpoint in a subgroup of patients; however, the company plans to continue its development. As disclosed during the Q4 earnings call, enpatoran did not meet the primary endpoint-BILAG-Based Composite Lupus Assessment (BICLA) response at 24 weeks-in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The WILLOW trial (NCT05162586), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, is evaluating the drug in 456 patients diagnosed with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) and SLE.

According to the estimates, the largest Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market Size was captured by the United States, i.e., ~USD 2,500 million in 2025.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the 7MM were approximately 936,000 in 2025.

It has been observed that the prevalence of SLE is higher in adults aged 40-59 years, ~42% as compared to other age groups (0-18 years, 19-39 years and above 60+ years) in the 7MM.

In 2025, among severity of SLE in the US, moderate SLE was the most prevalent subtype (~261,600 cases), followed by mild SLE cases.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of SLE across EU4 and the UK has shown a steady upward trend which accounts for ~334,000 cases in 2025.

The SLE is found to be more prevalent in females than in males.

Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, ImmuPharma, Biogen, UCB Pharma and Biogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Idorsia, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Jemincare, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, Janssen Research & Development, Novartis, Biogen, Galapagos NV, Eli Lilly and Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapies: BENLYSTA (belimumab), SAPHNELO (anifrolumab), Lupuzor, Litifilimab (BIIB059), Dapirolizumab pegol, GAZYVA, Cenerimod, DS-7011a, JMKX000189, ALPN-101, BMS-986165, Medi-546, MIL62, Nipocalimab, ianalumab, BIIB059 (litifilimab), GLPG3667, LY3471851, E6742, Obinutuzumab, Cenerimod and others

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is more prevalent in females The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Systemic Lupus Erythematosus pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market dynamics.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Overview:

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and organs. It can affect various parts of the body, including the skin, joints, kidneys, brain, and other organs. Common symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, skin rashes, and fever. The cause is not fully understood but involves a combination of genetic, hormonal, and environmental factors. SLE is more common in women and often requires long-term management with medications such as anti-inflammatories, immunosuppressants, and corticosteroids to control inflammation and prevent flare-ups.

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Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Insights:

The epidemiology segment for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus offers information on the past and present patient populations affected by the condition and predicts future trends across seven significant countries. It aids in understanding the factors driving current and anticipated trends by examining various studies and insights from key opinion leaders.

“As per a study by Schwarting et al. (2021), estimated SLE incidence between 2009 and 2014 ranged from 4.59 to 6.89 per 100,000 persons, and prevalence ranged from 37.32 to 47.36 per 100,000. SLE incidence in Germany in 2014 was 8.82 per 100,000 persons, and prevalence was 55.80. Most of these patients were female (84.1%), with a mean age of 51.2–51.9 years (SD 16.6 years). The SLE severity algorithm at baseline identified 12.8% patients with mild, 41.7% moderate, and 45.5% severe SLE.”

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Total Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Gender

Total Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Age

Total Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Severity Total Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treated Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Systemic Lupus Erythematosus epidemiology trends @ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Forecast

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapies and Key Companies



BENLYSTA (belimumab): GlaxoSmithKline

SAPHNELO (anifrolumab): AstraZeneca

Lupuzor: ImmuPharma

Litifilimab (BIIB059): Biogen

Dapirolizumab pegol: UCB Pharma and Biogen

GAZYVA: Hoffmann-La Roche

Cenerimod: Idorsia

DS-7011a: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

JMKX000189: Jemincare

ALPN-101: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

BMS-986165: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Medi-546: AstraZeneca

MIL62: Beijing Mabworks Biotech

Nipocalimab: Janssen Research & Development

ianalumab: Novartis

BIIB059 (litifilimab): Biogen

GLPG3667: Galapagos NV

LY3471851: Eli Lilly and Company

E6742: Eisai Co., Ltd.

Obinutuzumab: Hoffmann-La Roche Cenerimod: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market share @ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Landscape

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Forecast:

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) market across the leading markets, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period (2026–2036).

The growth is anticipated to be driven by the introduction of innovative biologics and targeted therapies, increasing disease awareness, improved diagnostic capabilities, and ongoing clinical research. Additionally, the persistent unmet need for effective treatments with improved safety profiles and better disease control is expected to create new opportunities for market expansion.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Drivers



Rising Disease Prevalence: Increasing recognition and diagnosis of SLE are driving demand for effective treatment options, particularly among women of reproductive age.

Advancements in Biologic Therapies: The development of targeted biologics and immunomodulatory treatments is expanding therapeutic options and improving disease management.

Improved Diagnosis and Disease Awareness: Greater awareness among healthcare professionals and advancements in diagnostic techniques are supporting earlier diagnosis and treatment.

Growing Research and Development: Increasing pharmaceutical investment and ongoing clinical trials are accelerating the development of novel therapies for SLE. Unmet Medical Needs: Persistent disease flares, organ damage, and inadequate responses to existing treatments are creating demand for safer and more effective therapies.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Barriers



High Treatment Costs: Expensive biologics and long-term treatment requirements may limit patient access, particularly in developing markets.

Adverse Effects of Treatments: Immunosuppressants and corticosteroids can cause significant side effects, including an increased risk of infections and other complications.

Complex Disease Diagnosis: The diverse symptoms and overlap with other autoimmune disorders can delay accurate diagnosis and treatment initiation.

Disease Heterogeneity: Variations in disease severity, clinical manifestations, and treatment responses make effective disease management challenging. Clinical Development Challenges: The unpredictable disease course, difficulties in measuring treatment outcomes, and stringent regulatory requirements can slow the development and approval of new therapies.

Scope of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Report:



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, ImmuPharma, Biogen, UCB Pharma and Biogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Idorsia, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Jemincare, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, Janssen Research & Development, Novartis, Biogen, Galapagos NV, Eli Lilly and Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapies: BENLYSTA (belimumab), SAPHNELO (anifrolumab), Lupuzor, Litifilimab (BIIB059), Dapirolizumab pegol, GAZYVA, Cenerimod, DS-7011a, JMKX000189, ALPN-101, BMS-986165, Medi-546, MIL62, Nipocalimab, ianalumab, BIIB059 (litifilimab), GLPG3667, LY3471851, E6742, Obinutuzumab, Cenerimod, and others

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutic Assessment: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus current marketed and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus emerging therapies

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Dynamics: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market drivers and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Systemic Lupus Erythematosus companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

3. SWOT analysis of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

4. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Overview at a Glance

6. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Background and Overview

7. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

9. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Unmet Needs

11. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Emerging Therapies

12. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Drivers

16. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Barriers

17. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Appendix

18. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

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It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.