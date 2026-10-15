O'neill Tax Resolution Highlights Why The IRS Collection Clock Should Be Reviewed Before Arizona Taxpayers Choose A Resolution Strategy

MENAFN - GetNews) O'Neill Tax Resolution explains why the amount owed is only one part of an IRS case, and why understanding how much time remains for collection can influence the strategy Arizona taxpayers pursue.

Prescott, Arizona - October 15, 2026 - O'Neill Tax Resolution, a Prescott-based tax relief firm led by CPA Patti O'Neill, is encouraging Arizona individuals and business owners with unresolved IRS debt to look beyond the balance shown on their latest notice before committing to a resolution strategy.

One of the most important pieces of that review is the IRS collection statute.

In general, the IRS has 10 years from the date a tax liability is assessed to collect it. That period is commonly referred to as the Collection Statute Expiration Date, or CSED. Certain events can suspend or extend the collection period, which means the date cannot always be determined simply by looking at when the original return was filed.

For taxpayers with multiple years of tax debt, there may also be a different collection timeline associated with each assessment.

Why the Collection Timeline Matters

Tax resolution is not simply a matter of choosing between an installment agreement, Offer in Compromise, or Currently Not Collectible status.

The timing of the account can matter as well.

Before choosing a resolution path, taxpayers should understand how long the IRS may still have to collect, whether prior actions have affected that period, whether all required returns are filed, and whether active collection is already underway.

Some IRS procedures can affect the collection timeline. For example, certain periods connected with an Offer in Compromise, bankruptcy case, or Collection Due Process proceeding can suspend the normal collection period.

That does not make those options good or bad. It means the timing should be understood before a taxpayer decides which option fits the case.

Multiple Tax Years Can Mean Multiple Timelines

A taxpayer who owes for several years may assume there is one expiration date covering the entire IRS balance.

That is not necessarily the case.

Each tax period can have its own assessment history and collection timeline. Changes, additional assessments, prior agreements, appeals, or other account activity may also affect what appears on the account.

This is why O'Neill Tax Resolution reviews the underlying IRS account before recommending a resolution strategy.

The goal is to determine what the IRS currently shows, which tax periods remain open, whether filing problems still need to be addressed, and which resolution options realistically fit the taxpayer's present financial circumstances.

The Financial Picture Still Matters

The collection statute is only one part of the analysis.

An Offer in Compromise generally requires a detailed look at income, allowable expenses, assets, and the taxpayer's overall ability to pay. Currently Not Collectible status is intended for situations where paying the IRS would create financial hardship. Installment agreements vary depending on the amount owed, filing compliance, and the taxpayer's circumstances.

The right approach depends on how those financial facts interact with the IRS account itself.

A taxpayer with substantial time remaining on the collection statute may require a different strategy from someone whose oldest liabilities are approaching the end of the IRS collection period.

Why Reviewing the Account Comes First

O'Neill Tax Resolution's approach begins by understanding the account before recommending a solution.

That can include reviewing IRS account information, determining which years are involved, identifying missing returns, evaluating active collection activity, reviewing financial circumstances, and considering the collection timeline associated with each liability.

That review helps prevent taxpayers from choosing a resolution option based only on what sounds appealing or what worked for someone else.

There is no single IRS resolution program that fits every taxpayer.

About O'Neill Tax Resolution

O'Neill Tax Resolution is a Prescott, Arizona-based tax relief firm led by Patti O'Neill, CPA, MST. Patti brings more than 35 years of experience to IRS and tax resolution matters involving individuals and business owners.

The firm assists taxpayers dealing with tax debt, IRS collection actions, unfiled returns, audits, payroll tax issues, liens, levies, installment agreements, Offers in Compromise, penalty relief, and other tax resolution matters.

O'Neill Tax Resolution focuses on identifying the underlying cause of a tax problem, understanding the taxpayer's current IRS position, and building a resolution strategy around the actual facts of the case.

For more information, visit oneilltaxresolution or call 928-378-8490.