Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Forecast 2034: Rising Demand, Novel Therapies, And Commercial Potential Delveinsight Acasti Pharma Inc., Intrabio Inc

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Ataxia Telangiectasia Companies in the market include - Quince Therapeutics S.p.A., IntraBio Inc, EMD Serono R&D, Artios Pharma Ltd, AstraZeneca, Actuate Therapeutics Inc., Acasti Pharma Inc., IntraBio Inc., and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 15, 2026: DelveInsight's “Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ataxia Telangiectasia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ataxia Telangiectasia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Ataxia Telangiectasia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Report:



The Ataxia Telangiectasia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In September 2026, The US FDA approved IntraBio's Aqneursa for the treatment of ataxia in adults and pediatric patients with ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T) weighing at least 15 kg. This marked the first FDA approval of a treatment specifically indicated for A-T-associated ataxia. The approval was supported by a clinical trial involving 73 patients, which demonstrated improvements in neurological function.

In August 2026, A clinical trial initiated on August 1, 2026, is evaluating the safety and efficacy of a mutation-specific antisense oligonucleotide therapy in patients carrying a particular ATM gene variant. The study aims to enroll 10 participants and determine whether the investigational treatment can help stabilize neurological deterioration.

In June 2026, Findings presented at the American Academy of Neurology meeting revealed that levacetylleucine achieved the primary endpoint in the IB1001-303 trial, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in the Scale for the Assessment and Rating of Ataxia (SARA) compared with placebo. Positive results were also observed across selected secondary endpoints, supporting the therapy's continued regulatory advancement.

In January 2026, IntraBio intends to pursue regulatory approval for its investigational therapy after achieving both primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase III trial involving pediatric and adult patients with ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T). The study (NCT06673056) evaluated levacetylleucine, a modified form of the amino acid leucine, and demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 1.88-point improvement in the Scale for the Assessment and Rating of Ataxia (SARA) compared with placebo after 12 weeks of treatment.

In January 2025, Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging a patient's own biology to treat rare diseases, has announced the online publication of safety data in Frontiers in Neurology for patients with Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T) treated with EryDex for at least 24 months. A-T is a rare pediatric disease with no approved treatments and significant unmet medical need. This post-hoc analysis, based on data from a Phase 3 ATTeST clinical trial and an open-label extension study, demonstrates the potential of EryDex, which delivers dexamethasone sodium phosphate encapsulated in a patient's own red blood cells, to provide therapeutic benefits without the debilitating toxicities associated with standard corticosteroid treatments.

As per Giulietta et al.'s research in 2021, around 1% of the U.S. population carries a mutation in the Ataxia-Telangiectasia mutated kinase (ATM) gene.

Approximately 1% of the U.S. population carries a mutation in the ATM gene, affecting both males and females equally. Ataxia Telangiectasia ranks as the second most prevalent autosomal recessive ataxia in children, following Friedreich's ataxia. Notably, it stands as the most frequent genetic ataxia with an onset during the initial decade of life.

GTX-102, IB1001, and other upcoming Ataxia Telangiectasia treatments are demonstrating favorable topline outcomes in their clinical trials. Positioned in the middle phase of clinical development, these promising therapies are poised for a potential launch, contributing to the strengthening of the treatment pipeline.

Key Ataxia Telangiectasia Companies: Quince Therapeutics S.p.A., IntraBio Inc, EMD Serono R&D, Artios Pharma Ltd, AstraZeneca, Actuate Therapeutics Inc., Acasti Pharma Inc., IntraBio Inc., and others

Key Ataxia Telangiectasia Therapies: Dexamethasone sodium phosphate, IB1001, Tuvusertib (M1774), ART0380, Ceralasertib, Doxorubicin, GTX-102, and others

The Ataxia Telangiectasia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males and females are affected in equal numbers The Ataxia Telangiectasia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ataxia Telangiectasia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ataxia Telangiectasia market dynamics.

Ataxia Telangiectasia Overview

Ataxia Telangiectasia is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder that affects multiple systems in the body, particularly the nervous and immune systems. It is characterized by progressive difficulty with movement coordination (ataxia), dilated blood vessels (telangiectasias) in the eyes and skin, and a high susceptibility to infections and cancers, especially leukemia and lymphoma.

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Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology

The Ataxia Telangiectasia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ataxia Telangiectasia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Ataxia Telangiectasia

Prevalent Cases of Ataxia Telangiectasia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Ataxia Telangiectasia Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Ataxia Telangiectasia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Ataxia Telangiectasia epidemiology trends @ Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology Forecast

Ataxia Telangiectasia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ataxia Telangiectasia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ataxia Telangiectasia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ataxia Telangiectasia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ataxia Telangiectasia Therapies and Key Companies



Dexamethasone sodium phosphate: Quince Therapeutics S.p.A.

IB1001: IntraBio Inc

Tuvusertib (M1774): EMD Serono R&D

ART0380: Artios Pharma Ltd

Ceralasertib: AstraZeneca

Doxorubicin: Actuate Therapeutics Inc

GTX-102: Acasti Pharma Inc. IB1001-203: IntraBio Inc.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Ataxia Telangiectasia market share @ Ataxia Telangiectasia Treatment Landscape

Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Drivers



Rising Disease Awareness and Diagnosis: Increasing awareness of Ataxia Telangiectasia (A-T), advancements in genetic testing, and improved diagnostic capabilities are supporting earlier disease identification and demand for specialized treatments.

Growing Focus on Rare Disease Research: Increased investment in rare disease research and orphan drug development is encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to explore novel therapeutic approaches for A-T.

Advancements in Gene and Cell Therapies: Progress in gene therapy, molecular therapies, and targeted approaches aimed at addressing ATM gene mutations is creating potential opportunities for disease-modifying treatments.

Expansion of Supportive and Multidisciplinary Care: Growing demand for neurological rehabilitation, respiratory management, immunological support, and treatment of associated complications is contributing to market development. Government Incentives and Research Funding: Orphan drug incentives, grants, and collaborations between academic institutions, patient advocacy groups, and biotechnology companies are supporting pipeline expansion.

Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Barriers



Limited Approved Disease-Modifying Treatments: The lack of established curative or disease-modifying therapies restricts treatment options, with management primarily focused on symptoms and complications.

Small Patient Population: The rarity of A-T limits the addressable market, complicates patient recruitment, and reduces the commercial attractiveness of developing specialized therapies.

High Research and Development Costs: Developing treatments for a complex genetic disorder requires substantial investment in preclinical research, clinical trials, and long-term safety evaluation.

Challenges in Clinical Trial Design: Disease heterogeneity, progressive neurological deterioration, and limited validated clinical endpoints make it difficult to demonstrate treatment efficacy within relatively small patient populations. Complexity of Gene Therapy and Long-Term Safety: Delivering effective treatments to multiple affected tissues, addressing the consequences of ATM dysfunction, and evaluating long-term safety remain significant scientific and regulatory challenges.

Scope of the Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Ataxia Telangiectasia Companies: Quince Therapeutics S.p.A., IntraBio Inc, EMD Serono R&D, Artios Pharma Ltd, AstraZeneca, Actuate Therapeutics Inc., Acasti Pharma Inc., IntraBio Inc., and others

Key Ataxia Telangiectasia Therapies: Dexamethasone sodium phosphate, IB1001, Tuvusertib (M1774), ART0380, Ceralasertib, Doxorubicin, GTX-102, and others

Ataxia Telangiectasia Therapeutic Assessment: Ataxia Telangiectasia current marketed and Ataxia Telangiectasia emerging therapies

Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Dynamics: Ataxia Telangiectasia market drivers and Ataxia Telangiectasia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Ataxia Telangiectasia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Ataxia Telangiectasia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Ataxia Telangiectasia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ataxia Telangiectasia

3. SWOT analysis of Ataxia Telangiectasia

4. Ataxia Telangiectasia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ataxia Telangiectasia Disease Background and Overview

7. Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ataxia Telangiectasia

9. Ataxia Telangiectasia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ataxia Telangiectasia Unmet Needs

11. Ataxia Telangiectasia Emerging Therapies

12. Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Drivers

16. Ataxia Telangiectasia Market Barriers

17. Ataxia Telangiectasia Appendix

18. Ataxia Telangiectasia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

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It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.