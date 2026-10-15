Neetu Chopra Inspires Young Cooks With Ma's Magic: Easy To Cook Vegetarian Recipes For Teens And Young Adults

MENAFN - GetNews) New cookbook blends approachable vegetarian recipes, Indian home-cooking traditions, global flavors and a heartfelt family story to help teens and young adults build confidence in the kitchen.

Bushey, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom - October 15, 2026 - Author and home cook Neetu Chopra invites a new generation to discover the confidence, independence and joy that can come from preparing their own meals in her cookbook, Ma's Magic: Easy to Cook Vegetarian Recipes for Teens and Young Adults. Created especially for teenagers, young adults and beginner cooks, the book presents an inviting collection of vegetarian dishes designed to make cooking feel achievable rather than intimidating.

Chopra's philosophy is simple: young people should have the opportunity to learn how to cook satisfying meals without needing advanced culinary skills or constant supervision. Her first cookbook grew out of years of cooking for her own family and six years spent supporting children, an experience that strengthened her desire to help younger people feel more comfortable and independent in the kitchen.

Born and raised in Chennai, India, Chopra grew up surrounded by the aromas, spices and home-cooked dishes of her mother's kitchen. After moving to the United Kingdom in 2002, she carried those cherished family recipes with her and gradually began combining traditional influences with the tastes and experiences of her own household. Cooking became not only part of daily family life, but also a way to create memories, experiment with flavors and bring people together.

At the heart of Ma's Magic is an especially personal inspiration: Chopra's daughter, Nehal. The cookbook celebrates Nehal's journey and her 18th birthday, turning a family milestone into a tribute filled with food, gratitude and love. Chopra explains that she wanted the book to go beyond being a simple collection of recipes and instead serve as an invitation for young cooks to enjoy the process, learn from mistakes and feel empowered to create something of their own.

That spirit is reflected throughout the book's wide-ranging selection of dishes. Recipes are organized into sections covering soups and salads, easy snacks, subjis, lentils, bread and rice, chutneys, dips and raitas, desserts and masala chai.

Readers can explore comforting Indian favorites alongside globally inspired dishes, including South Indian Yellow Moong Salad, Street Style Bombay Sandwich, Chilli Paneer, Bean Quesadillas, Dal Palak, Tadka Dal, Simple Naan, Jeera Rice, Coriander Mint Chutney, guacamole, spicy basil pesto, creamy fruit salad and an easy chocolate cake. Many recipes also include practical tips, substitutions, serving ideas and ways to repurpose leftovers features that make the collection especially useful for new and busy cooks.

The recipes are intentionally designed around accessible ingredients and straightforward preparation. Chopra emphasizes that young cooks do not need to be experts to make something enjoyable; the goal is to start with the basics, experiment gradually and gain confidence along the way. The cookbook combines Indian and non-Indian vegetarian dishes that are intended to be simple, flavorful and manageable for people just beginning their cooking journey.

More than a cookbook, Ma's Magic presents cooking as a practical life skill and a meaningful way to care for oneself and others. For parents hoping to encourage greater independence, students learning to cook away from home, young adults building everyday kitchen skills or anyone seeking approachable vegetarian meals, Chopra offers a warm and encouraging starting point.

About the Author

Neetu Chopra is originally from Chennai, India and has lived in London for more than two decades. Her academic background includes a Bachelor's degree, a Master's degree in Commerce and an MBA in Finance, but cooking has remained one of her strongest creative passions. Inspired by family, tradition and her experience working with young people, she created Ma's Magic to show that the kitchen can be a place for curiosity, confidence, independence and discovery.

Book Name: Ma's Magic

Author Name: Neetu Chopra

ISBN Number: 979-8951966513

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