Ma's Magic Brings Simple Vegetarian Cooking To Teens And Young Adults

MENAFN - GetNews) Neetu Chopra's beginner friendly cookbook helps young people build confidence, independence, and practical skills in the kitchen

Bushey, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom - October 15, 2026 - Author Neetu Chopra introduces young readers to the joy of homemade food in Ma's Magic: Easy to Cook Vegetarian Recipes for Teens and Young Adults, a practical cookbook created for beginners who want to prepare flavourful vegetarian meals with confidence.

Designed for teenagers, students, young professionals, and anyone cooking independently for the first time, Ma's Magic shows that preparing fresh food does not need to be difficult or time consuming. The book features clear instructions, familiar ingredients, and a varied collection of recipes inspired by Indian home cooking and family traditions.

Readers will find refreshing salads, comforting soups, easy snacks, wholesome lentils, flavourful vegetable dishes, rice, naan, chutneys, desserts, and traditional masala chai. Recipes such as Street Style Bombay Sandwich, Tofu Bhurji Sausage Rolls, Chilli Paneer, Tadka Dal, Jeera Rice, and Simple Naan offer approachable ways to explore vegetarian cooking.

The cookbook was inspired by Chopra's desire to pass on practical cooking knowledge to the next generation. It reflects the warmth of meals prepared at home and the belief that cooking is an essential life skill. By learning how to prepare simple dishes, young people can become more independent, make healthier choices, manage their food budgets, and feel more comfortable in the kitchen.

“Cooking is not only about following a recipe. It is about learning how to care for yourself and the people around you,” Chopra says.“I wanted to create a book that would make beginners feel supported and capable from the moment they enter the kitchen.”

In addition to introducing readers to everyday recipes, Ma's Magic encourages them to understand ingredients, practise basic techniques, and experiment with flavours. The recipes are suitable for busy schedules and can help students and young professionals reduce their reliance on takeaway meals and heavily processed food.

With its welcoming approach and family inspired recipes, Ma's Magic is more than a cookbook. It is an invitation to create memories, preserve traditions, and discover the confidence that comes from preparing a satisfying meal.

Ma's Magic: Easy to Cook Vegetarian Recipes for Teens and Young Adults by Neetu Chopra is available through [retailer, publisher, or website].

About the Author

Neetu Chopra is passionate about making cooking simple, enjoyable, and accessible for young people. Originally from Chennai, India, she has lived in London for the past 24 years, where she loves experimenting with new recipes. She holds a Bachelor's degree, a Master's degree in Commerce, and an MBA in Finance. Inspired by six years of supporting children, Neetu created this cookbook to help teenagers and young adults build confidence, develop independence, and discover the joy of cooking. Beyond her love of food, Neetu is also a living liver donor whose donation helped save her daughter's life. Through sharing her story, she hopes to raise awareness about the life-changing impact of organ donation and encourage others to consider registering as organ donors.

Book Name: Ma's Magic

Author Name: Neetu Chopra

ISBN Number: 979-8951966513

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Kindle Version: Click Here

Hardcover Version: Click Here