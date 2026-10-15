Superior Locksmith Provides Lock, Key And Access Services Across Sherman Oaks And Nearby Los Angeles Communities

MENAFN - GetNews) Superior Locksmith highlights its residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services in Sherman Oaks, California. The business lists 24-hour availability and maintains a 4.9-star rating from 143 Google reviews.

Sherman Oaks, California - October 15, 2026 - Superior Locksmith, a locksmith business serving Sherman Oaks, is highlighting a customer feedback milestone: more than 140 Google reviews and an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. The business advertises residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services, with availability listed 24 hours a day.

For homeowners, businesses, and drivers, a lock or key problem can interrupt daily plans and raise immediate questions about access and security. Superior Locksmith invites customers to contact the business directly to discuss their situation, confirm service availability, and request pricing and estimated arrival information.

The company's Google Business Profile showed 143 reviews at the time this release was prepared. Those reviews provide prospective customers with accounts of previous customer experiences as they evaluate local locksmith options.

Based at 13305 Moorpark St., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423, Superior Locksmith provides a direct point of contact for customers seeking information about residential, commercial, or automotive locksmith assistance. Customers should call to confirm coverage for their location and the specific service required.

For customer reviews, directions, and business hours, visit Superior Locksmith on Google Maps. To discuss service needs, call (877) 500-4424 or visit .

Business Contact: Superior Locksmith, 13305 Moorpark St. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423, Phone: (877) 500-4424, Website:

About Superior Locksmith

Founded in 2020, Superior Locksmith is a locksmith business based in Sherman Oaks, California. The company advertises residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services. Its focus is helping customers address lock, key, and access needs, with availability listed 24 hours a day.