Your Page First Launches 'Serve The Sound' Curated Directory Of South Puget Sound Building Specialists

MENAFN - GetNews)Your Page First, a Gig Harbor-based Local Market Authority consultancy, has launched Serve the Sound, a regional directory featuring free, curated listings of building and home improvement specialists. The resource helps South Puget Sound homeowners find expertise for new homes, remodels and specialist projects, while highlighting building performance and stewardship of the Puget Sound watershed.

The directory connects homeowners across Kitsap, Pierce, Thurston and Mason counties with firms working in custom home building, remodeling, architecture, cabinetry, millwork and related residential trades. Its regional coverage includes Bainbridge Island, Gig Harbor, Olympia and Tacoma.

Business listings are free, with inclusion subject to review. Firms interested in being considered can contact founder Steve Rokov with their business details, expertise and service area. This curated approach helps homeowners discover relevant regional expertise while giving established specialists another way to make their work visible.

“Excellent local specialists shouldn't have to rely on a large advertising budget to help homeowners discover their expertise,” said Rokov.“We've made listings free because we want Serve the Sound to be a useful connection between regional craftsmanship and homeowners who value quality.” Serve the Sound brings business information and specialist services together in one place, helping homeowners explore firms as they plan projects and investigate their options. It also highlights the importance of healthy indoor environments, durable construction and building performance in the Pacific Northwest's maritime climate.

Building in this region involves considerations that extend beyond appearance. Moisture management, insulation, material choices and construction methods affect comfortable temperatures, indoor air quality, energy demand and long-term durability. The directory provides a regional starting point for homeowners seeking expertise in these areas, whether they are planning a new home, a substantial remodel or a more focused improvement.

The launch reflects Your Page First's broader Local Market Authority approach: helping established residential firms make their experience, craftsmanship and reputation easier to discover, understand and assess.

Homeowners may encounter a firm through referrals, Google, Maps, reviews, project portfolios, directories or AI-assisted research. Clear business information and useful evidence across those sources can help them move from an initial recommendation to a more informed choice.

“For a custom builder, remodeler or cabinet maker, the challenge is often making years of experience visible to someone who hasn't worked with them before,” Rokov added.“A referral can start the conversation. Clear expertise, relevant project details and a consistent regional presence help homeowners understand why that firm could be right for their project.”

Serve the Sound complements Your Page First's work with residential firms seeking to strengthen how homeowners find, trust and choose them. Its curated listings provide an additional regional resource within that wider research journey.

Homeowners can explore the directory at servethesound.

Firms interested in being considered for a free listing should contact Steve below.

Firms seeking a broader assessment of their presence across local and AI-assisted discovery channels can also request a Local Market Authority Review.

About Your Page First

Your Page First is a Gig Harbor-based consultancy helping established residential firms turn their hard-earned reputation into Local Market Authority. Founded by Steve Rokov, a marketing leader with more than 25 years of experience, the consultancy works with custom builders, luxury remodelers, design-build firms, architects, and custom cabinetry and millwork specialists across South Puget Sound.